The Boys boss says A-lister cameo was "a favour" to Seth Rogen

The Boys season 3 has dropped its first three episodes, and they certainly weren't short on shocking scenes and surprises.

Perhaps one of the most unexpected moments was the early cameo by Charlize Theron, who popped up in episode 1 playing a version of Stormfront in the in-universe film, 'Dawn of the Seven'.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, series showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that the A-list actress agreed to film the cameo as a favour to executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

He explained: "They had just made Long Shot together. She was such a great sport because, honestly, I think she probably assumed it was a couple hours in front of a green screen. And then the minute she agreed, her phone started ringing with, ‘Okay, we need to bring her in for her super suit fittings’, because she's a lot taller than Aya Cash [who plays Stormfront]."

Charlize Theron Rich Fury/Getty Images for CTAOP

Kripke continued: "So we had to design and create a whole new super suit. We shot her side of the scene in LA, and then Homelander’s side of the scene in Toronto, so they never met. But we ended up building that entire side of the set, so the poor woman, I think she showed up thinking it was you just bang this out and go, and she sees that a whole set is built with a whole camera crew.

"She's probably like, 'oh, sh*t, there goes my whole day'. But she was so lovely and such a good sport and so funny. The straightness with which she delivers the most ridiculous lines… she has such a lovely and dry sense of humour."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Theron's appearance in the series makes for her second surprise cameo in the past few weeks, after she showed up in the mid-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, playing the hero's comics love interest Clea.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 3 are available on Amazon Prime Video now, with further episodes streaming weekly on Fridays. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.