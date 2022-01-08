The Boys season 3 release date: Cast, spoilers and latest news

The Emmy-nominated global hit drama The Boys is coming back to our screens for a third season – and now the 2022 release date has been confirmed.

And that’s not all. Prime Video has released a first look trailer for the season, which will bring us eight action-packed episodes, hinting at upcoming trouble (read more on this below).

The graphic and no-holds-barred superhero series explores what happens when superheroes abuse their superpowers instead of using them for good. It chronicles the efforts of The Boys, a group of vigilantes, as they continue their heroic quest to expose The Seven and Vought, the dodgy organisation that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets.

The third run continues on from The Boys’ dramatic season two finale which saw a number of pivotal moments occur for our characters.

The Seven and Vought International remain in operation with the likes of Starlight and A-Train rejoining the team, while Hughie got a job with congresswoman Victoria Neuman – not knowing that she is secretly evil.

Elsewhere, Queen Maeve took on Homelander with some incriminating footage, stopping him from hurting Billy and little Ryan Butcher.

So, after The Boys season two turned out to be such a corker, where will the series go next? And when will the upcoming season land on Prime Video?

Without further ado, here is all you need to know about The Boys season three release date as well as the latest cast and trailer information.

The Boys season 3 release date

The Boys season three will premiere on Prime Video on Friday 3rd June 2022, it has been confirmed.

The season will once again run for a total of eight episodes, with the first three episodes premiering together on the launch date and the following five episodes being released each Friday for the following five weeks.

Season 3. June 3rd. Let's do this 😈 #TheBoyspic.twitter.com/riyuwZSHTd — Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) January 7, 2022

This means that the season finale will therefore be released on the streaming service on Friday 4th July 2022. Exciting stuff.

The Boys season 3 cast

The confirmed cast returning for the third season of The Boys are as follows.

Karl Urban as William “Billy” Butcher

Jack Quaid as Hugh “Hughie” Campbell Jr.

Antony Starr as Homelander/John

Erin Moriarty as Starlight/Annie January

Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve/Maggie Shaw

Jessie T. Usher as A-Train/Reggie Franklin

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk/Marvin T. Milk

Chace Crawford as The Deep/Kevin Moskowitz

Tomer Capon as Frenchie/Serge

Karen Fukuhara as The Female/Kimiko Miyashiro

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

Claudia Doumit as Victoria “Vic” Neuman

Meanwhile, the following cast members have joined the series as new characters.

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Katia Winter as Little Nina

Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic

Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder

Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk

Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess

Frances Turner as Monique

Kristin Booth and Jack Doolan as The Twins a.k.a. Tessa and Tommy

A big signing for season three is Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles, who’ll be playing a Captain America-like superhero for the new episodes named Soldier Boy.

“When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment,” showrunner Eric Kripke, who previously worked with Ackles on Supernatural, said in a statement.

“I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother.”

Kripke continued: “As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he’ll bring so much humour, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.”

It’s a Supernatural reunion all round as well as Jensen Ackles, a number of writers and producers from the hit fantasy show will be joining The Boys Season three, including executive producer Meredith Glynn, writer David Reed, and co-executive producer Jim Michaels.

Amazon also recently released a slick photo of Supernatural star Jensen Ackles in his much-anticipated new role as Soldier Boy, the first official superhero created by sinister corporation Vought International.

A twisted version of Marvel’s Captain America, Soldier Boy has been dubbed as the company’s “Homelander before Homelander” by showrunner Eric Kripke, and has a murky history in the source material.

Ackles can be seen in full costume, with designer Laura Jean Shannon revealing that the look was partly inspired by the personas of legendary American actors Steve McQueen and John Wayne.

“Soldier Boy is the original bad ass. Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit,” she said. “With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger.

“We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that.”

Ackles isn’t the only Supernatural alum that creator Kripke is teaming up with on The Boys season three, as it also enlists executive producers Meredith Glynn and David Reed as well as co-executive producer Jim Michaels.

Together, they will be crafting a superhero story that promises to be suitably diabolical, with co-star Laz Alonso revealing to Collider that the show will be bloodier than ever before when it returns.

“I was talking to the head makeup artist and she’s in charge of ordering the blood — that’s one of her many jobs,” he said. “I don’t think they used over a gallon of blood in season two, believe it or not. Season three: we’re already at three and a half gallons of blood. So that should give you a little indication of where it’s going.”

The Walking Dead actress Laurie Holden has also been cast in a recurring role for season three of The Boys.

The Americans star, who played former lawyer Andrea in the first three series of AMC’s post-apocalyptic zombie drama, will be bringing superhero Crimson Countess to life, Variety reports.

Holden joins recently announced cast members Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic, and Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk.

There have also been rumours that The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan could make an appearance, but apparently this could depend on ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

“We’ve been texting back and forth about trying to figure it out,” Kripke told RadioTimes.com and other press.

“I will caution everybody that COVID could really screw that up, because he is a regular on another show.

“He is on The Walking Dead, so he could only come up for a couple of days. And if there’s still a two-week quarantine between Canada and the United States, that renders that impossible.

“So, of the many things COVID is screwing up in this world, a Jeffrey Dean Morgan role might be one of them. But if the quarantine is removed and a couple of things break our way, then yeah, we’ll try to figure it out.”

Returning cast will include Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Tomer Kapon (Frenchie) Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Antony Starr (Homelander), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Jessie T Usher (A-Train), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko) and Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar) among others.

McElligott discussed Queen Maeve’s season two arc in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: “I think it’s really encouraging her to take action and there’s no going back now. I think for Maeve, because Homelander is such a threat, there’s no going back. She’s dealing with a narcissistic sociopath, so good luck to her. I have no idea what’s going to happen.”

Recurring stars Claudia Doumit (who plays shock baddie Congresswoman Neuman in season two) and Colby Minifie (who plays publicist Ashley Barrett) have both been promoted to series regulars for new episodes, suggesting that both these figures will have big storylines going forward.

Meanwhile, Katia Winter (Dexter) has been cast as Russian mob boss Little Nina, who will be involved in the creation of even more “supes” using an inferior recreation of the potent Compound V.

Following the shock conclusion of season two, however, it’s unclear if Aya Cash’s Stormfront or Cameron Crovetti’s Ryan will return. It’s not looking promising for fans of sadistic supervillain Stormfront in particular, with Cash telling Entertainment Weekly: “I’m not there now.

“I’m on a new Fox show now called This Country. My contract for The Boys was only for a year so, who knows? Maybe they can CGI my face in.”

However this is The Boys after all, so all bets are off when it comes to conventional character exits. Showrunner Eric Kripke also told EW: “She’s not dead. She’s just a stump. Among the writers and talking with Aya, we’re like, ‘Well, what is going to happen to Stumpfront?’ So we’ll see.”

The Boys season 3 trailer

Prime Videos’ first teaser trailer, which landed on 7th January 2022, shows Anthony Starr’s The Homelander growing increasingly irritated while having his picture taken before reaching breaking point.

At this point, the release date flashes up on screen. Watch below:

The Boys season 3 spoilers

The Boys star Jack Quaid has told Inverse that “no one is okay” in season three, which should come as no surprise given the dramatic climax of the second instalment.

Some clues from the season two finale could give us a hint about where The Boys’ story will go next, with Hughie (Quaid) joining the campaign of mysterious congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) after her true nature was revealed.

“Similarly, there is a corrupt politician in the books named Vic Neuman. And through him, they kind of dig into some of the seedier sides of politics,” Kripke told Collider.

“And although we have a very different character, I think we’re signalling that we also have a corrupt politician who is going to lead us into some of the seedier sides of politics as the show proceeds.”

The series is also set to explore the past of evil corporation Vought through the lens of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy and his superhero team Payback, a riff on the Avengers (hence the name).

“One of the things I love most about the world in [The Boys] comic books isn’t just how fleshed out it is, but the history of it. It goes back 60, 70 years and it’s just as fleshed out as it is today,” Kripke told EW. “One of the reasons that we’re getting into Soldier Boy [in season 3] and that team, Payback, is we’re interested in exploring a little bit of how we got here. Through the history of the supes, we can tell a little bit about the history of America and how we ended up in the current fraught position that we’re in. Soldier Boy gives us an opportunity to do that. Leon Bennett/WireImage “Certain politicians like to pitch this somehow idyllic ‘good old days’ where everything was perfect and calm. That is complete and utter bulls—. It was never that way. So, by exploring the history of Vought in the history of America, we get to make some of those points. There was never an America when they say ‘Make America Great Again.’ It was always a struggle. That’s the point. It’s a struggle to make things better.”

Elsewhere, Antony Starr’s Homelander is less stable than ever while Butcher has been recruited to join an official hero-monitoring team backed by the CIA, adding new legitimacy to his violent crusade.

“There are two words that Eric has said to me about season three,” Starr told Collider. “His description for Homelander Season three was, ‘Two words, homicidal maniac.’ That’s all I know.”

The first photo released of season three was a statue of the iconic supervillain, which Homelander would be glad to know focuses on a, um, certain area.

Starr continued to tell Collider: “I just feel like his identity is so bizarrely and dysfunctionally twisted up in the corporate identity of Homelander. He wouldn’t know who he is without that costume, without that flag, and without that public persona and identity.

“It’s a form of skin to him. I don’t know what he would wear. I’ve been asked, ‘Will he ever take the suit off?,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, you tell me what he would wear because I can’t imagine Homelander in civilian clothes. I really can’t.'”

And Kripke has also suggested that season three may be inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, albeit indirectly.

“I can tell you that season three, without being specifically about COVID, we’re having a lot of conversation about government response to COVID here in the States,” he told us.

“And my guess is you’ll see that metaphorically show up one way or another in season three.

“It’s a fortunate opportunity for me to have a show where I can talk about the world and I have a place to put all my frustration.”

And generally speaking, Kripke says fans should expect the show to go even bigger and more outrageous for season three – and after seeing the “Love Sausage” in season two, that’s already hard to picture.

“Is there anything we won’t touch? No, no,” he said.

“Amazon, to their credit, has given us a lot of rope to hang ourselves with and we have every intention of taking it as far as we can.”

We can hardly wait to see how far they’ll go – though we already know that the third season will tackle the Herogasm storyline, which involves an alien invasion being used as a front for a wild orgy. Seriously.

