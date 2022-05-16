The Boys explains Butcher's new powers in season 3 trailer

The new trailer finds Homelander on a media tour trying to redeem his image, following his relationship with Stormfront. Starlight tells us "there's something wrong with Homelander, something broken", in the understatement of the year.

The Boys season 3 is less than a month away and we now have the second full trailer to sink our teeth into, after the first trailer teased Butcher gaining powers and the introduction of Jensen Ackles' new Supe character, Soldier Boy.

Meanwhile we're told that Butcher has supposedly been on the straight-and-narrow for a year, spending time with Becca's son and leaving his Supe killing days behind him. We'll believe it when we see it.

You can watch the full trailer here:

The trailer also confirms that Butcher's powers are temporary, and that he is given a version of compound V which wears off by Queen Maeve, in the hope of taking down Homelander.

Season 3 will once again star Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr and Erin Moriarty amongst others, while new characters include Jensen Ackles, Katia Winter and Miles Gaston Villanueva as Soldier Boy, Little Nina and Supersonic respectively.

Meanwhile Laurie Holden will play Crimson Countess, seemingly a take on Marvel's Scarlet Witch who most recently appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

We get to see both Soldier Boy and the Crimson Countess in action during the trailer, and it's fair to say we wouldn't want to mess with either of them.

Meanwhile, a new synopsis for season 3 says: "It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone.

"So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy."

Karl Urban told Variety in March that he would be "shooting ‘The Boys’ through the end of the year", which may suggest the series will be returning for a fourth season, as the third is known to have already wrapped filming.

The Boys season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 3rd June. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

