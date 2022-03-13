The Boys season 3 trailer drops as star teases season 4 in the works

The satirical comedy-drama has established quite the reputation for shocking moments since its debut back in 2019, telling a blood-soaked story set in a world dominated by corrupt superheroes.

Prime Video has released a gross-out trailer for The Boys season 3, which is strictly not for faint-hearted.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has never shied away from graphic depictions of sex, drugs and gory violence, which is a trend that looks set to continue if this teaser is any indication.

The Boys season 3 will seemingly see Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), a brutal mercenary intent on destroying the so-called 'Supes', gain powers himself using the mysterious serum known as Compound V.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It's unclear what his motivations are for administering the substance, as up until now Butcher seemed disinterested in enhancing himself, despite being at a severe physical disadvantage to his rivals – corporate super team The Seven.

Check out the adults-only trailer below.

The Boys producers made the interesting choice not to include a single line of dialogue in this initial teaser, with the resulting compilation of screams, punches and bodily fluids making for rather visceral viewing.

The trailer does give us our first look at Supernatural star Jensen Ackles in action as wartime superhero Soldier Boy, who looks set to be an uncanny parody of Marvel's Captain America.

Jensen Ackles in The Boys season 3 Prime Video/YouTube

The Boys season 4 is yet to be officially announced, but recent comments by Urban have suggested that an early renewal has been granted, with the Star Trek alum seemingly confirming a late 2022 production start date.

“I’m shooting ‘The Boys’ through the end of the year,” he told Variety, a comment that raised eyebrows as season 3 is known to have wrapped filming in September 2021.

The Boys season 3 sees the return of the show's large ensemble cast, with Urban being joined by Scream star Jack Quaid as well as Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty and Karen Fukuhara.

The Boys season 3 premieres on Prime Video on Friday 3rd June. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.