When is Scream 5 release date? Cast, trailer and latest news

There’s not long now before we find out who’s behind the Ghostface mask in the latest instalment of the Scream franchise, this time entitled – wait for it – Scream.

It’s been a rocky road for the slasher movie, which was originally confirmed as long ago as 2011, before appearing to be scrapped after the closure of studio The Weinstein Company in 2018.

However, a January 2022 release date for the Paramount Pictures movie, which has been directed by Ready or Not directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, was later confirmed and it looks to have stuck.

And that’s not all. With several stars both new and returning signed on to appear in the new Scream, it seems like there’s a lot to look forward to.

Perhaps most excitingly, Neve Campbell’s involvement in the film has finally been confirmed, meaning she’ll once again star alongside David Arquette and Courtney Cox.

“We had a lot of fun on the first one, it really was like being on summer camp,” David Arquette recently said during an appearance on Good Morning America. And it feels like when we get back together it always feels the same like we’re getting back to summer camp. It’s a blast.”

Talking about her character, Neve Campbell added: “She’s a mother now, which I think gives her a whole other level of fierceness. She’s content and then of course chaos ensues because it is a Scream movie…It’s all the things you want from a Scream movie. I don’t think people will be disappointed.”

Exciting stuff. But who are the characters returning in Scream and does the movie have a release date? Here’s all you need to know.

Scream 5 first reactions

Early reviews of the new Scream movie have landed – and they’re overwhelmingly positive.

“The new Scream is a BLAST and my favourite since the original. There’s some sharp writing here – a nice balance of well-crafted scares and amusing commentary on modern horror. It also pokes a lot of fun at itself, too, while remaining a bloody whodunnit and a damn good time. I’m a fan!” tweeted Fandango’s Erik Davis.

Bloody Disgusting critic Meagan Navarro was also left raving about the movie and shared on Twitter: “What a welcome return to Woodsboro Scream is! A razor sharp, bloody introspection on the genre and Wes Craven’s legacy. All the feels and one hell of a genre start to 2022. My horror heart is so full.”

In addition, Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub labelled the new Scream as “the real deal”.

“The new Scream is the real deal, he tweeted. “Such a well written script that keeps you guessing and wades into the treacherous waters of fandom in 2022. Scream fans are going to love it.”

The new #Scream is the real deal. Such a well written script that keeps you guessing and wades into the treacherous waters of fandom in 2022. ‘Scream’ fans are going to love it. pic.twitter.com/caf2SqG0so — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 7, 2022

When is Scream 5’s release date?

As revealed in a tweet sent out by Scream’s official Twitter account in August 2021, the fifth instalment of Scream is set to come out in cinemas on 14th January 2022.

The release date delay announcement was accompanied by a ghoulish moving poster (below) featuring the spectral Ghostface mask, which a different killer dons in each of the Scream movies.

On January 14, 2022… We’re going to hear you SCREAM. 😱 pic.twitter.com/X83ENIj3Hm — Scream (@ScreamMovies) August 29, 2020

No specific reason was given for the release date delay, but if we had to make a guess, it’s likely to have something to do with the coronavirus pandemic.

This marks a significant delay given that Scream was originally set to be released some time in 2021.

That means the movie will appear more than 26 years after the first movie in the franchise was released in cinemas. Better late than never, eh?

Who is in the cast for Scream 5?

David Arquette is set to reprise his role as Dewey Riley, who appeared in all four prior Scream movies.

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new,” he said (via THR) after the announcement was made. “Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself.”

Friends star Courteney Cox is also set to return to the franchise (sadly not with THAT fringe again).

Cox and Arquette met on the very first Scream in 1996. The pair soon coupled up, and married in 1999. Despite separating in 2010, Arquette says the pair are still on good terms, co-parenting their daughter Coco.

“We’re in touch quite a bit. It’s great,” he told ET Online. “But we always love working together. She’s an incredible actress, so it’ll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they’re at. Co-starring’s the easy part.”

Neve Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott in the first four Scream films has also officially signed on the movie, meaning the three main cast members from the original film are reunited.

It’s also been confirmed Ghostface, the masked villain of the series will return to the series, once again played by Roger L Jackson.

New faces joining the cast include Mexican actress Melissa Barrera (Vida), The Boys star Jack Quaid, and Jenna Ortega, who has previously appeared in Jane the Virgin and You.

Booksmart’s Mason Gooding and 13 Reasons Why’s Dylan Minnette also both joined the cast in new roles.

What is Scream 5 about?

Previous Scream films have followed high school student (then author) Sidney Prescott as she’s attacked by several knife-wielding serial killers wearing a ‘Ghostface’ mask.

In each film, Prescott is joined by friends Dewey Riley (David Arquette) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox).

It’s not yet been confirmed how the new Scream will continue from Scream 4, which finished with Prescott fighting off another horde of killers.

Is there a trailer for Scream 5?

An official trailer was released for Scream in October 2021 – and it’s sure to send a shiver down your spine. Watch below:

Scream movies order

All Scream movies are available to rent and buy on Amazon Prime Video UK. The four instalments so far are (inventively) titled:

Scream will be released on 14th January 2022.