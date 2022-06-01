After a two-year break, the scandalous and shocking superhero series is returning to Amazon Prime Video , with the whole cast including Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty returning.

This season is set to see the introduction of new character Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, while other storylines will include Butcher getting access to powers for 24 hours.

But just when are new episodes releasing on Amazon Prime Video? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Boys season 3.

How many episodes are in The Boys season 3?

As with the first two seasons, there will be eight episodes in The Boys season 3.

Like with the second season, they're not all dropping at once on Amazon Prime Video, and will instead be doled out across the upcoming weeks.

The Boys season 3 release schedule

The first three episodes of season 3 will be released on Friday 1st June, with further episodes being released individually, each week on a Friday. That means the season will come to an end on 8th July.

We currently only have two titles revealed for upcoming episodes. The first episode is entitled Payback, while the sixth episode is set to adapt the infamous, shocking comic-book storyline Herogasm, as was revealed by showrunner Eric Kripke on Twitter.

See below for the full release schedule for The Boys season 3.

Payback - Friday 3rd June 2022 TBC - Friday 3rd June 2022 TBC - Friday 3rd June 2022 TBC - Friday 10th June 2022 TBC - Friday 17th June 2022 Herogasm - Friday 24th June 2022 TBC - Friday 1st July 2022 TBC - Friday 8th July 2022

Will there be a fourth season of The Boys?

Nothing's been confirmed yet, but it's looking likely.

In an interview at Variety's SXSW Studio in March, Urban said that he would be "shooting The Boys through the end of the year." As the third season had already finished filming, the most likely explanation for this is that Urban will be filming season 4.

The show has been a massive hit for Amazon so it would be no surprise if Amazon did greenlight new episodes. Plus, with a wealth of comic book material still to adapt, there's plenty of places for the series to go.

Hopefully we'll have an official announcement sometime in the next few weeks.

The Boys season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 3rd June.

