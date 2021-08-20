Star Wars: Visions – release date, cast, trailer for Disney Plus anime series

The Star Wars franchise has seen plenty of success in animation with hits like The Bad Batch and The Clone Wars, but upcoming Disney Plus series Visions marks its first foray into the world of anime.

Advertisement

The distinctive Japanese style is known for its striking action sequences and larger-than-life characters, meaning there’s endless potential for how it could be applied to a galaxy far, far away.

Announced in December 2020, Visions will see world-class animators put their distinctive spin on the Star Wars lore in a series on nine short films that aren’t strictly tied down to the established canon.

The series will be available in Japanese or as an English dub, with major Hollywood stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) among the names confirmed for the latter.

Read on for everything you need to know about Star Wars: Visions, a unique new project headed exclusively to Disney Plus, including release date, cast, trailer and more.

Star Wars: Visions release date

CONFIRMED: Star Wars: Visions will premiere on Disney Plus on Wednesday 22nd September 2021.

The project was first revealed at Disney’s investor call held in December 2020, as part of a slate of Star Wars programming that also included Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka and Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

It is expected that the show will release weekly, as has been the case with most of the original shows on Disney Plus.

Star Wars: Visions cast

Star Wars: Visions will feature two voice casts in total, one to perform the episodes in Japanese – which is most authentic to the style of animation – as well as a separate cast to provide an English dub for viewers averse to subtitles.

Numerous Hollywood stars have signed up to lend their voice to Star Wars: Visions, including:

Lucy Liu

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Bobby Moynihan

Temuera Morrison

Neil Patrick Harris

Alison Brie

Karen Fukuhara

Kimiko Glenn

Simu Liu

Kyle Chandler

David Harbour

James Hong

Henry Golding

George Takei

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Star Wars: Visions episodes and studios

Disney

Nine films will be released as part of the first season of Star Wars: Visions, with several distinct animation studios approached to tell stories close to their heart. Read on for the details we have so far.

The Duel

Studio: Kamikaze Douga

Tatooine Rhapsody

Studio: Twin Engine/Studio Colorido

This episode is described as “a rock opera style film” by director Taku Kimura

The Twins

Studio: Trigger

Director Hiroyuki Imaishi explains: “It’s basically the story of twins of the dark side.”

The Village Bride

Studio: Kinema Citrus

This story explores “the concept of the traditional Japanese culture of mountains”, according to director Hitoshi Haga.

The Ninth Jedi

Disney

Studio: Production IG

“A lightsaber is the stuff of children’s dreams,” says Kenji Kamiyama. “I took that and added a bit of Japanese taste.”

T0-B1

Studio: Science Saru

“We tried to have some retro vintage feeling,” Abel Gongora explains. “We couldn’t skip the Astro Boy influence – people love Astro Boy.”

The Elder

Studio: Trigger

“I wanted to make a period drama with a taste of Star Wars,” explains Masahiko Otsuka. “It’s a story fo a Master and Padawan who meet an unknown enemy.”

Lop & Ochō

Studio: Twin Engine/Geno Studio

“I wanted to make a symbolic character and was looking for a non-human being,” Yuki Igarashi says of his mysterious new character.

Akakiri

Studio: Science Saru

Star Wars: Visions trailer

Disney revealed the first full trailer for Star Wars: Visions in August 2021, which introduced some jaw-dropping new characters, including a Sith lord wielding six(!) lightsabers – beat that, Grievous!

The studio released the exact same trailer again, only this time with an English dub, for viewers who would rather watch without subtitles. Check it out below.

Previously, Disney released a three-minute featurette introducing Star Wars: Visions and including interviews with several of the directors behind the upcoming short films.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Visions premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 22nd September. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.