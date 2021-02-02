When is The Boys season 3 release date? Cast, plot and latest news

Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys might be one of the best shows on streaming right now, but that only makes the long wait between seasons all the more difficult for fans.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming is only now getting underway on the third outing and is due to continue until the end of this summer, meaning it’s highly unlikely we’ll see any new episodes this year.

There has been great interest around the series following its shocking season two finale, which revealed a terrifying new foe who appears to be on a collision course with Billy Butcher’s CIA-backed vigilantes.

We’re also set to meet another twisted “supe” as Jensen Ackles has been cast as Soldier Boy, who is billed as Vought’s “Homelander before Homelander”.

Showrunner Eric Kripke said: “It really gives us an opportunity to not just get into new corners of the story in the present day, but to really explore the past of Vought in the last 60 to 70 years and how they became who they became.”

Of course, The Seven will also be back in all their terrible glory, as the corrupt superhero team faces its most challenging dynamic yet – with both Queen Maeve and Starlight now firm enemies of Homelander.

Check out everything we know about The Boys season three including cast, production details and more below.

The Boys season 3 release date

There’s no confirmed release date for The Boys season three just yet, but filming is due to start imminently, as confirmed by star Karl Urban and showrunner Eric Kripke (via Twitter).

Billy Butcher himself shared an image of himself to Instagram as he left “COVID-free” New Zealand and jetted over to Toronto, Canada, where shooting will take place.

He assured fans that the production will be carried out in “a highly tested, PPE, zone controlled, [and] socially distanced way”.

Filming is due to take place until August 2021 and, if the second season is anything to go by, there will also be an extensive post-production process to polish off the visual effects.

Therefore, the earliest that RadioTimes.com predicts we will see The Boys season three on Amazon Prime Video is summer 2022.

The Boys season 3 cast

The big new signing for season three is Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles, who’ll be playing a Captain America-like superhero for the new episodes.

“When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment,” showrunner Eric Kripke, who previously worked with Ackles on Supernatural, said in a statement.

“I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother.”

Kripke continued: “As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he’ll bring so much humour, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.”

There have also been rumours that The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan could make an appearance, but apparently this could depend on ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

“We’ve been texting back and forth about trying to figure it out,” Kripke told RadioTimes.com and other press.

“I will caution everybody that COVID could really screw that up, because he is a regular on another show.

“He is on The Walking Dead, so he could only come up for a couple of days. And if there’s still a two-week quarantine between Canada and the United States, that renders that impossible.

“So, of the many things COVID is screwing up in this world, a Jeffrey Dean Morgan role might be one of them. But if the quarantine is removed and a couple of things break our way, then yeah, we’ll try to figure it out.”

Returning cast will include Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Tomer Kapon (Frenchie) Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Antony Starr (Homelander), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Jessie T Usher (A-Train), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko) and Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar) among others.

McElligott discussed Queen Maeve’s season two arc in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: “I think it’s really encouraging her to take action and there’s no going back now. I think for Maeve, because Homelander is such a threat, there’s no going back. She’s dealing with a narcissistic sociopath, so good luck to her. I have no idea what’s going to happen.”

Recurring stars Claudia Doumit (who plays shock baddie Congresswoman Neuman in season two) and Colby Minifie (who plays publicist Ashley Barrett) have both been promoted to series regulars for new episodes, suggesting that both these figures will have big storylines going forward.

It’s unclear whether Aya Cash’s Stormfront or Cameron Crovetti’s Ryan will return following the shock conclusion to season three, but all bets are off when it comes to The Boys.

The Boys season 3 plot

Some clues from the season two finale could give us a hint about where The Boys’ story will go next, with Hughie joining the campaign of mysterious congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) after her true colours were revealed in the most recent episode.

“Similarly, there is a corrupt politician in the books named Vic Neuman. And through him, they kind of dig into some of the seedier sides of politics,” Kripke told Collider.

“And although we have a very different character, I think we’re signaling that we also have a corrupt politician who is going to lead us into some of the seedier sides of politics as the show proceeds.”

The series is also set to explore the past of evil corporation Vought through the lens of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy and his superhero team Payback, a riff on the Avengers (hence the name).

“One of the things I love most about the world in [The Boys] comic books isn’t just how fleshed out it is, but the history of it. It goes back 60, 70 years and it’s just as fleshed out as it is today,” Kripke told EW. “One of the reasons that we’re getting into Soldier Boy [in season 3] and that team, Payback, is we’re interested in exploring a little bit of how we got here. Through the history of the supes, we can tell a little bit about the history of America and how we ended up in the current fraught position that we’re in. Soldier Boy gives us an opportunity to do that.” Getty “There’s always been systemic racism and conflict and a lot of ugliness, yet always a fight to make things better,” Kripke continued. “Certain politicians like to pitch this somehow idyllic ‘good old days’ where everything was perfect and calm. That is complete and utter bulls—. It was never that way. So, by exploring the history of Vought in the history of America, we get to make some of those points. There was never an America when they say ‘Make America Great Again.’ It was always a struggle. That’s the point. It’s a struggle to make things better.”

Elsewhere, Antony Starr’s Homelander is less stable than ever while Butcher has been recruited to join an official hero-monitoring team backed by the CIA, adding new legitimacy to his violent crusade.

“There are two words that Eric has said to me about Season 3,” Starr told Collider. “His description for Homelander Season three was, ‘Two words, homicidal maniac.’ That’s all I know.”

And Kripke has also suggested that season three may be inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, albeit indirectly.

“I can tell you that season three, without being specifically about COVID, we’re having a lot of conversation about government response to COVID here in the States,” he told us.

“And my guess is you’ll see that metaphorically show up one way or another in season three.

“It’s a fortunate opportunity for me to have a show where I can talk about the world and I have a place to put all my frustration.”

And generally speaking, Kripke says fans should expect the show to go even bigger and more outrageous for season three – and after seeing the “Love Sausage” in season two, that’s already hard to picture.

“Is there anything we won’t touch? No, no,” he said.

“Amazon, to their credit, has given us a lot of rope to hang ourselves with and we have every intention of taking it as far as we can.”

We can hardly wait to see how far they’ll go.

The Boys season 3 trailer

The trailer for The Boys season three hasn’t been released yet. Seriously? They’ve not shot any of season three yet. A little patience, please.

With that said, watch this space for any and all teasers when they are released.

Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.