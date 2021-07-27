Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 UK release date confirmed

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed the UK release date for Star Trek: Lower Decks season two and it looks as though we’ll be beaming up to the U.S.S. Cerritos sooner than expected.

Season two of the animated series, which centres around the low-ranking crew members working on a Starfleet ship, will premiere on Friday 13th August – just one day after the show debuts on paramount Plus in the US.

The episodes will then arrive on the platform each week, with the season finale expected to land on Prime Vide on October 15th.

Star Trek shared a full-length trailer for the upcoming series last week, teasing the various shenanigans to come from fighting evil computers to encountering new alien species.

While Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero are returning to voice Beckett, Brad, D’Vana and Sam respectively, the new series will also see a new line-up of guest stars drop by to make a cameo, including Jonathan Frakes, who played William Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Robert Duncan McNeill, who appeared as Tom Paris in Star Trek: Voyager.

Created by Solar Opposites’ producer Mike McMahan, Star Trek: Lower Decks is the first animated series to come out of the Star Trek franchise since the 1970’s show Star Trek: The Animated Series.

Paramount Plus, which is the home of Star Trek: Lower Decks in the US, renewed the show for a third season back in April, which will consist of 10 episodes.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 premiers on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 13th August. If you’re looking for more to watch, head over to our TV Guide.