True Detective season 4 in the works with new creative team

Nic Pizzolatto, who created the series and wrote each of the first three seasons, will not be involved this time around, with Mexican writer/director Issa Lopez set to take the reins in his place (according to The Hollywood Reporter ).

A fourth season of hit anthology crime series True Detective is reportedly in the works at HBO – albeit with a different creative team behind the project.

Meanwhile, Moonlight director Barry Jenkins will serve as an executive producer on the new run, which has been subtitled Night Country.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

At the time of writing, the series is just at the development stage – and so there's no guarantee that it will definitely go ahead – but fans of the series will have high hopes for a new season.

The very first season of the show, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, was a monumental critical hit when it aired in 2014 and won several awards including the BAFTA for Best International Programme.

The second series aired the following year and starred Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, and Vince Vaughan while there was a four-year wait before the third run which featured Mahershala Ali and Carmen Ejogo in the lead roles.

The news of a potential fourth run comes just a month after HBO chief Casey Bloys explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that “we’ve been developing various ideas” for the future of the show and told fans to "stay tuned" for further updates.

No potential casting information has come to light at this stage, but given the history of the series we'd expect some big names to become attached if the new season does indeed get the green light.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news and features.