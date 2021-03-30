Supergirl season 6 release date: Latest news on final season of DC Comics show

It’s been a rocky road to get here – but Supergirl season six is finally upon us.

After a lengthy delay due to COVID-19 and the surprise news that Supergirl will soon be hanging up her cape, the show’s sixth season finally starts tonight (30th March) in the US.

Originally a CBS show, the hit series starring Melissa Benoist moved to Arrowverse home The CW for its second outing and has since played a huge part in its ambitious crossover events.

The cancellation is a surprising move from the broadcaster, making it only the second Arrowverse show to conclude its run (after Arrow itself, which came to a close after eight seasons when star Stephen Amell chose to move on).

But how will Supergirl’s story end on The CW? Here’s everything we know so far:

When is Supergirl season 6 on TV?

Supergirl season six starts on Tuesday 30th March in the US. There’s no word yet on a UK release date, however, which is usually a few weeks after the US premiere.

The US release was moved up after sister show Superman and Lois had to pause production due to COVID-19. Supergirl will air until Superman and Lois returns on 18th May in the US, with the Woman of Steel then finishing her final season later this summer.

However, it looks like Supergirl too has been hit by a COVID-19 delay – the Hollywood Reporter has stated that Supergirl is one of a number of US programmes affected by a COVID-19 testing backlog in Vancouver, and that several shows have paused or delayed production.

It is unclear how or if this will impact Supergirl’s schedule, which had already paused production to accommodate Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy, but a summer return for the remaining season six episodes could be possible if all goes to plan.

Supergirl cast

Melissa Benoist will return as Kara Danvers, better known as Supergirl, alongside her nemesis Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer).

Also, expect to see series regulars Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers), David Harewood (Martian Manhunter), Katie McGrath (Lena Luthor), Jesse Rath (Brainy), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), and Azie Tesfai (Kelly Olsen) return for the final chapter.

The show will be welcoming some new faces for the sixth season, with Roswell’s Jason Behr cast as a mysterious famous Kryptonian and American Crime Story’s Claude Knowlton set to play a mild mannered alien with a tragic past.

Fingers crossed too that some old faces also – including Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen, Jeremy Jordon as Winn Schott, and Calista Flockhart as Cat Grant – might reappear for the show’s swansong.

Things are looking hopeful on that front, as co-showrunner Jessica Queller told TV Line: “We absolutely have plans for familiar faces to hopefully appear in the season finale. We’re hoping that works out and we’ll have a very emotional full circle with some of our own favorites.”

However, it seems as though Chris Wood’s Mon-El won’t be one of the characters returning according to fellow showrunner Robert Rovner.

“At this point, we don’t have plans for Mon-El to return, but if it takes us there…” Rovner said. “We love Chris. He’s a part of the Supergirl family, but at the moment, we don’t have plans for him to return.”

While it seems unlikely we’ll see the reappearance of the former Prince of Daxam, one character we do know is returning is Cat Grant – but not as you remember her. While Ally McBeal’s Calista Flockhart memorably portrayed media mogul Cat in the show’s early seasons, newcomer Eliza Helm will play a younger version in the fifth and sixth episodes of season six.

It seems the cast of Supergirl will be helping out behind the camera also – Kelly Olsen actress Azie Tesfai has made history as the first Arrowverse cast member to co-write an episode, while John Diggle actor David Ramsey is directing five Arrowverse episodes including instalments of Supergirl and Superman and Lois.

Supergirl season 6 trailer

The trailer mostly seems to be footage from the premiere, which sees the Superfriends gathering to defeat a now all-powerful Lex Luthor – with Kara realising there may only be one way to truly defeat him…

Is Supergirl season 6 the final season?

Sadly for fans, it is indeed. The CW announced in late September 2020 that the long-running superhero series would come to an end in its sixth season, allowing the writers time to pen a fitting conclusion to Kara’s story.

Star Melissa Benoist reacted to the news in a heartfelt Instagram post reflecting on her time in the role, and promising “one helluva final season”.

“To say it has been an honour portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement,” the statement begins. “Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.

“She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.

“I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”

Fortunately, this being the highly interconnected Arrowverse, it would be difficult to entirely rule out some Supergirl cameo appearances in the future – perhaps in the Superman and Lois spin-off?

What will happen in Supergirl season 6?

Plot details for the sixth and final season of Supergirl are scarce right now, but it appears that the writers have plans to use Lex Luthor in their big send-off.

Speaking to People TV, actor Jon Cryer revealed that the season five finale has now been rewritten, after being left unfinished due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Warner Brothers / Sergei Bachlakov

He said: “They’re writing a whole bunch of new stuff around it… Which is interesting because the way my character was thwarted now doesn’t happen anymore. So I was like, ‘Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!'”

It’s possible that the writers had some idea that the end was nigh for Supergirl, and thus chose to save their final Luthor confrontation for a climactic ending.

Season five ended with Brainiac near death after sacrificing himself to stop Lex Luthor using the Obsidian to brainwash half the world. The season six premiere will be titled Rebirth and see the Superfriends take on Gamenmae and Lex – which as the episode’s title suggests will have big repurcussions for Kara.

“She is going to really sacrifice her life and put her life on the line to save her friends and humanity,” co-showrunner Jessica Queller told Entertainment Weekly. “That challenge, she’s going to face her mortality in a way we’ve never done on the show. That’s really the focus of the first run of seven episodes.

“It’s life or death stakes for Kara, and it’s very introspective. So, all of the soul searching and taking stock of the past six years will happen in the beginning, and then she’ll put it all into play in the second half.”

Queller has also highlighted the role of Katie McGrath’s Lena LuthOr this season, who begins to feel like part of the group after reconciling with Kara.

“Lena is going to become a more integral part of the Superfriends this season than ever before,” Queller continued. “So I think that’s going to be really satisfying and have emotional resonance for her because she’s always kind of felt like an outsider, not just with Kara’s secret but with the whole group. Now she is going to be a full on insider, so that will change the dynamic for Lena and the group.”

With the series finale looming, star Melissa Benoist told Entertainment Weekly that the showrunners allowed her to have an input into Kara’s ending.

“I had one request, and it wasn’t even something they were thinking about doing,” Benoist told EW. “And they pitched me the end, and it’s really lovely. It’s a great ending. I feel fantastic about it.”

Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our Sci-Fi hub for all the latest news.