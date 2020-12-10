When will Superman & Lois air? Cast, trailer and latest news

Superman & Lois is debuting a new look for the “Big Blue”, with Tyler Hoechlin’s Man of Steel getting a revamped super-suit for his own spin-off, which has been given a straight-to-series order by US broadcaster The CW.

The show will follow its title characters as they both struggle with the newfound troubles that comes with parenthood, with 13 episodes have initially been ordered.

It marks the seventh live-action instalment of The CW’s shared multiverse of shows known as the Arrowverse, which began back in 2012 with the premiere of Arrow and continued with seasons of The Flash, Supergirl, Legends Of Tomorrow, Black Lightning and Batwoman.

Still got questions? Here’s the full scoop on what we know so far.

What is Superman & Lois’s UK air date?

No release date or broadcaster has been confirmed for the UK yet – it’s possible that Superman & Lois could join the majority of its other Arrowverse stablemates on Sky One, though Batwoman airs on E4 in the UK and Black Lightning streams on Netflix, so other options remain open.

Superman & Lois will premiere in the US on Tuesday, 23rd February at 9pm PT/ET after the season premiere of The Flash.

This is a later date than originally expected – back in May 2021, the series was announced as launching in January 2021, having begun filming in late October.

#SupermanAndLois is coming January 2021 to The CW! pic.twitter.com/eEP7xRQ957 — Superman and Lois (@cwsupermanlois) May 14, 2020

Superman & Lois trailer

There’s n0 trailer yet for Superman & Lois, but a first-look image for the series has been revealed, unveiling Tyler Hoechlin’s new Superman suit – a redesign of his old outfit.

Carrying on the symbol. #SupermanAndLois premieres Tuesday, February 23! Stream next day free only on The CW. pic.twitter.com/ZPdz90PLB0 — Superman and Lois (@cwsupermanlois) December 9, 2020

Notable tweaks include a smaller S symbol on his chest and the removal of the old costume’s “cape claps” around the shoulders.

Who is in the cast of Superman & Lois?

The CW

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch will reprise their roles as the eponymous characters of Superman – also known by his alias of Clark Kent – and Lois Lane, respectively. This will mark the fifth Arrowverse series the two actors have appeared in, having appeared in all of the previous TV series with the exception of Black Lightning.

Dylan Walsh (Nip/Tuck) will join them as a series regular, playing Lois’s father General Sam Lane.

No-nonsense army general Lane was previously portrayed by 24 actor Glenn Morshower in four episodes of Supergirl between 2015 and 2016.

CBS

Also set to appear in this new show are Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin, who will play Clark and Lois’ teenage sons Jonathan and Jordan. Deadline reports that Jonathan, played by Elsass, is “clean-cut, modest and kind-hearted, with an aw-shucks attitude that somehow doesn’t seem dated”.

Jordan, played by Garfin, is described as “wildly intelligent, but his mercurial temperament and social anxiety limits his interactions with people… Jordan prefers to spend most of his free time alone”.

Entourage star Emmanuelle Chriqui has been cast as Lana Lang, an old flame from Clark Kent’s younger days in the quaint town of Smallville, while Erik Valdez (Graceland) will star as Lang’s husband Kyle Cushing – the fire chief of Smallville, known locally as a hero, according to Deadline.

Entertainment Weekly broke the news that Sofia Hasmik would recur on the show as Chrissy Beppo, a journalist at the Smallville Gazette who “has a knack for saying the wrong thing at the wrong time”.

The Big Bad of the first season looks set to be The Stranger, a “mysterious visitor hellbent on proving to the world that it no longer needs Superman” according to Deadline, who will be played by The Vampire Diaries star Wolé Parks.

David Ramsey, who played Oliver Queen’s friend and ally John Diggle across all eight seasons of Arrow, is also set to make a series of guest appearances across all the Arrowverse shows this season, including Superman & Lois – Ramsey will also direct at least one episode of the show.

Speaking of the creative team working behind the camera, Todd Helbing will act as showrunner.

What is Superman & Lois about?

The series will be set in Smallville and will focus on the couple and their two sons.

The CW revealed a few details at its virtual upfront presentation in May 2020. Superman & Lois will follow the pair’s challenges with the “stress, pressures and complexities” of being working parents to Jonathan and Jordan (see what they did there?) as they try and work out if the boys have their dad’s superpowers.

Clark and Lois also bump into Lana Lang as they return to Smallville, and her husband fire chief Kyle Cushing and their daughter Sarah.

