Superman & Lois TV series is recasting an Arrowverse character

The upcoming Superman & Lois TV series has recast Lois Lane’s father – previously played on DC’s TV shows by 24 actor Glenn Morshower.

The latest addition to The CW’s Arrowverse, Superman & Lois will see Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprise their roles as the Man of Steel and the Daily Planet’s hotshot reporter in their own spin-off.

Now, Deadline reports that Dylan Walsh (Nip/Tuck) will join them as a series regular, playing Lois’s father General Sam Lane.

No-nonsense army general Lane was previously portrayed by Morshower in four episodes of Supergirl between 2015 and 2016.

The CW has initially ordered 13 episodes of Superman & Lois, which are now set to go into production at a future date yet to be confirmed, with production on all of the Arrowverse shows – including Supergirl, The Flash and Batwoman – currently suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin will also star in the series as Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s teenage sons Jonathan and Jordan.

Superman & Lois is yet to be picked up by a UK broadcaster – though a number of Arrowverse shows air on Sky One, Batwoman is broadcast by E4 while new episodes of Black Lightning stream on Netflix.

