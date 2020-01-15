The pair are no strangers to the Arrowverse. Hoechlin first donned the red cape in Supergirl's season two premiere, playing Kara Zor-El's famous cousin. Tulloch made her debut in The Flash/Arrow crossover event Elseworlds.

The last time we saw the pair and their son, baby Jonathan Kent, was in The CW's explosive Crisis of Infinite Earths crossover.

The CW's official description shed some light on what the series will focus on, stating the world's most famous superhero and comic books' most famous journalist will "deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society."

Superman & Lois is written and produced by The Flash's Todd Helbing, while Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns serve as executive producers.

The show marks the first time the couple will appear on their own solo show since 2011's Smallville, whose characters also made an Arrowverse cameo in the recent Crisis crossover.

There's no word yet as to when we can expect the series to land or which UK network might pick up it up. Earlier in January it was announced that the Arrowverse's Batwoman and an animated Harley Quinn series were headed to E4, so we'll keep you updated with any news on this front.