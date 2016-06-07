Superman will finally show his face in Supergirl season two
Kal-El will be joining his cousin Kara Zor-El against the forces of evil
After remaining hidden in the shadows for season one, Superman will finally show his face in Supergirl season two.
The show’s producing team, Andrew Kreisberg, Greg Berlanti and Ali Adler released a statement promising that Clarke Kent aka Kal-El would be making an appearance in the next season.
“Greg, Ali and I are beyond thrilled to welcome Clark Kent and his slightly-more-famous alter ego to the world of ‘Supergirl,’” Kreisberg said. “Superman will be appearing in the first two episodes of the new season and we cannot wait to see who next dons the red cape!”
Aside from a handful of flashback sequences and brief back-lit appearances, the superhero has remained largely absent from the show. After all, Supergirl Kara (Melissa Benoist) is a strong, independent, all-powerful extra-terrestrial who don’t need no man to help her kick butt.
With Henry Cavill portraying Superman on the big screen in 2013’s Man of Steel, 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and an upcoming Justice League film, we can only guess who will take over on the telly.