Netflix release dates 2020 – top picks for this year and what’s coming up

There's more Netflix content still to come this year

BRIDGERTON (L to R) FLORENCE HUNT as HYACINTH BRIDGERTON, LUKE NEWTON as COLIN BRIDGERTON, RUTH GEMMELL as LADY VIOLET BRIDGERTON, PHOEBE DYNEVOR as DAPHNE BRIDGERTON, CLAUDIA JESSIE as ELOISE BRIDGERTON, JONATHAN BAILEY as ANTHONY BRIDGERTON, WILL TILSTON as GREGORY BRIDGERTON and LUKE THOMPSON as BENEDICT BRIDGERTON in episode 105 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Building on its already extensive library, streaming giant Netflix is adding even more exciting TV shows and films to its platform in this year (which is just as well, seeing as we’ve all being having to stay at home more thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic…).

From the return of popular series The Crown and Unsolved Mysteries to movies like Enola Holmes and Rebecca, plus brand-new dramas such as Ratched and Hilary Swank in Away, here’s our guide to everything big expected from Netflix in 2020…

11th December

The Prom Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy makes his first feature film for Netflix, based on the popular Broadway musical of the same name

James Corden and Meryl Streep star in The Prom on Netflix
Netflix

18th December

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020): (L to R) Michael Potts as Slow Drag, Chadwick Boseman as Levee and Colman Domingo as Cutler. Cr. David Lee / Netflix
Netflix

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman star in this new film based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington

23rd December

The Midnight Sky George Clooney directs and stars in this new film about a lone scientist racing to stop a crew of astronauts from returning home after a global catastrophe

25th December

Bridgerton The period drama will portray the romance novels of Julia Quinn, which revolve around a well-to-do family in Regency-era London

31st December

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part Four The teen fantasy drama will be back for its fourth and final outing on New Year’s Eve

Also expected to arrive on Netflix in 2020…

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7  NYPD’s 99th police department will return once again to as solve crime, catch bad guys and get up to all sorts of antics in their free time

Disenchantment Part 3 Matt Groening’s medieval adventure story will return for a third run

Wonderland New mystery film from Peter Berg (Deepwater Horizon, Lone Survivor)  based on a novel by Ace Atkins. Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke and Alan Arkin star

Below: 2020’s Netflix significant releases so far

January

1st January

Messiah New thriller about a man who builds a huge fanbase of people who believe he is a divine messiah figure, but in the process becomes a threat to international security. Watch on Netflix

Spinning Out Kaya Scodelario (Effie from Skins) and January Jones star in this new Netflix ice skating drama. Watch on Netflix

3rd January

Anne with an E: season 3 The third and final season of this latest adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel: Anne of Green Gables. Watch on Netflix

8th January

Cheer Documentary series from the makers of Last Chance U, following the Navarro College cheerleaders as they prepare for the National Championships. Watch on Netflix

10th January

AJ and the Queen New series starring RuPaul as a drag queen who teams up with a tough 11-year-old girl to recoup the savings that were stolen from her. Watch on Netflix

15th January

Grace and Frankie: season 6 Long-running comedy series starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, following two women who are forced to live together after their husbands fall in love with each other. Watch on Netflix

17th January

Ares Psychological horror series hailing from The Netherlands, where two friends are seduced by wealth and power only to find themselves trapped somewhere demonic. Watch on Netflix

A Fall from Grace Thriller written and directed by Tyler Perry, in which a woman finds herself in trouble after a new romantic partner proves dangerous. Watch on Netflix

Sex Education: season 2 The critically acclaimed comedy-drama returns to continue the story of Otis, a teenager who sets up a sex clinic at his school, as well as his classmates Maeve, Ola, Adam and Eric. Watch on Netflix

24th January

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 3 The supernatural series following a teenage witch returns, as Sabrina prepares to enter hell in order to save her boyfriend Nick. Watch on Netflix

The Ranch: season 4 (part 8) The final outing of the Colorado ranch sitcom, starring Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger and Elisha Cuthbert. Watch on Netflix

29th January

Next in Fashion Queer Eye’s Tan France teams up with Alexa Chung to host a competition to discover the next big name in fashion. Watch on Netflix

Night on Earth A brand-new natural history series focusing on the wonders of the nocturnal world, filmed with ground-breaking technology. Watch on Netflix

30th January

The Stranger Eight-part psychological thriller starring The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage, based on Harlan Coben’s novel. Watch on Netflix

31st January

Bojack Horseman: season 6 – part 2 This adult animated series starring Will Arnett as an alcoholic horse/movie star is coming to a close. If previous episodes are anything to go by, expect a moving finale. Watch on Netflix

Miss Americana: Taylor Swift  Documentary about the US pop sensation. Watch on Netflix

Uncut Gems Adam Sandler plays a jeweller with a gambling addiction in this crime thriller, which comes from directing duo The Safdie Brothers (Good Time). Watch on Netflix

7th February

Horse Girl Co-written by and starring GLOW’s Alison Brie, Horse Girl follows a socially awkward arts and crafts store employee unable to distinguish the logic of her dreams from reality. Watch on Netflix

Locke & Key This new series is based on the critically acclaimed graphic novels by Joe Hill (the son of Stephen King), taking place in a mysterious house where unlocking doors grants magical abilities. Watch on Netflix

12th February

To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You Sequel to the immensely popular 2018 teen romcom starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. Watch on Netflix

13th February

Narcos: Mexico: season 2 The drug-fuelled drama following real-life narco Felix Gallardo returns to screens once more. Watch on Netflix

20th February

Spectros Set in the Liberdade neighbourhood of São Paulo, this series follows a group of teenagers as they face off against an evil force bringing vengeful spirits back from the dead. Watch on Netflix

21st February

Gentefied season 1 Three Latin cousins navigate their differences as they work to keep their grandfather’s taco shop afloat. Watch on Netflix

24th February

Better Call Saul season five The first episode of the penultimate season of the Breaking Bad spin-off starring Bob Odenkirk. Subsequent episodes released weekly. Watch on Netflix

(Netflix)
(Netflix)

26th February

I Am Not Okay with This season one A teen navigates the complexities of high school, family and her sexuality while dealing with new superpowers. Watch on Netflix

27th February

Altered Carbon season two Long-awaited second run for the cyberpunk series based on the 2002 novel of the same title. Watch on Netflix

Altered Carbon season 2 - Anthony Mackie
Diyah Pera/Netflix

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution The 22nd instalment in the Pokémon film series and a CGI remake of the first film. Watch on Netflix

28th February

All the Bright Places Two teens struggling with emotional scars change each other’s lives in this film based on the best-selling novel. Watch on Netflix

5th March

Castlevania season 3 Inspired by the classic video games, a vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Watch on Netflix

6th March

Paradise PD season 2 An eager young rookie joins the ragtag small-town police force led by his dad as they bumble, squabble and snort their way through a big drug case. Watch on Netflix

The Protector season 3 Discovering his ties to a secret ancient order, a young man living in modern Istanbul embarks on a quest to save the city from an immortal enemy. Watch on Netflix

Spenser Confidential Mark Wahlberg stars in a Netflix Original film from his frequent collaborator Peter Berg, about a former police detective who returns to Boston’s criminal underworld. Watch on Netflix

Spenser Confidential (Netflix)
Daniel McFadden/Netflix

11th March

On My Block season 3 Drama series about a group of teens going through high school in an inner-city Los Angeles neighbourhood. Watch on Netflix

13th March

Netflix show Elite

Elite season 3 Return of the Spanish drama series about a clash between working-class students and their wealthy peers, where the bodies keep piling up. Watch on Netflix

Kingdom season 2 In this South Korean series, when strange rumours about their ill king grip a kingdom, the crown prince becomes their only hope against a mysterious plague overtaking the land. Watch on Netflix

17th March

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom Our woolly friend stars in a new series from Aardman Animations. Watch on Netflix

19th March

Altered Carbon: Resleeved Anime film from Cowboy Bebop creator Dai Sato, which is a spin-off from the popular live-action cyberpunk series. Watch on Netflix 

20th March

The English Game Any idea of how football actually started? You will do after watching this sport-centred drama, penned by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. Watch on Netflix 

The Letter for the King Based on the bestselling Dutch novel of the name by Tonke Dragt, Netflix’s latest fantasy adaptation is a coming-of-age story with a mystical twist unfolding in a medieval kingdom. Watch on Netflix

27th March

Ozark season 3 Jason Bateman’s dark turn as financial-planner-turned-drugs-lord Marty Byrde returns in a highly anticipated third season. Watch on Netflix

1st April

Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2 Focusing on Sunderland’s rebuilding efforts in the third tier of English football. Watch on Netflix

3rd April

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) season 4 The hugely popular Spanish crime drama is back. Watch on Netflix

22nd April

Peaky Blinders season 5 After its airing on BBC One last year, the hit crime drama arrives on Netflix, with the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Watch on Netflix

The Willoughbys Animated feature based on Lois Lowery’s children book of the same name. Ricky Gervais and Maya Rudolph are amongst those lending their voices to the film. Watch on Netflix

24th April

After Life season 2 The second run of Ricky Gervais’s dark and heartwarming comedy. Watch on Netflix

Extraction Original action thriller film written by Joe Russo and starring Chris Hemsworth. Watch on Netflix

1st May

Hollywood New limited series from Ryan Murphy following a group of aspiring actors trying to make it big in Los Angeles after the Second World War. Watch on Netflix

Medici: the Magnificent Third and final series of the Renaissance-set drama, starring Daniel Sharman and Bodyguard’s Richard Madden. Watch on Netflix

8th May

Dead to Me season 2 Season one of the black comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini ended on a major cliffhanger. Watch on Netflix

The Eddy The latest project from the director of Whiplash and La La Land Damien Chazelle is another much-anticipated musical drama. Watch on Netflix

12th May

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special Choose-your-own-adventure episode of the popular Netflix comedy – and Daniel Radcliffe makes a guest appearance. Watch on Netflix

14th May

Schitt’s Creek season 6 Check in to the Rosebud Motel for the final time as Johnny and Moira Rose, plus their two grown-up children David and Alexis, end this popular Canadian comedy. Watch on Netflix

15th May

White Lines

White Lines New drama by Alex Pina, creator of La Casa De Papel. A woman returns to Ibiza to investigate her famous Manchester DJ brother’s death. Watch on Netflix

18th May

The Big Flower Fight The latest talent show to hit our screens is a florist face-off hosted by comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou. Watch on Netflix

The Big Flower Fight hosts
The Big Flower Fight’s hosts Natasia Demetriou and Vic Reeves

22nd May

Control Z season 1 New Mexican teen drama about a hacker who begins releasing students’ most intimate secrets to the whole school. Watch on Netflix

23rd May

Dynasty season 3 Third run for the glossy remake of the classic 80s US drama. Watch on Netflix

25th May

Snowpiercer Drama series based on the Bong Joon-ho film of the same name – both inspired by the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige. Watch on Netflix

29th May

Space Force A comedy created by The Office US favourites Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, Space Force will follow a group of people tasked to establish the sixth branch of the US armed services. Lisa Kudrow and John Malkovich also star. Watch on Netflix

2nd June

Fuller House season 5b The very last run of episodes for the American sitcom. Watch on Netflix

5th June

Queer Eye season 5 After venturing to Japan, the fab five are back for a full series set in Philadelphia. Watch on Netflix

13 Reasons Why The fourth – and final – season of the teen drama series sees Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepare for graduation while trying to bury a dangerous secret. Watch on Netflix

13 Reasons Why - season 4
Dylan Minnette in 13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
Netflix

12th June

Da 5 Bloods New film from Spike Lee that tells the story of four African American vets who return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen Squad Leader. Watch on Netflix

The Woods Following hot on the heels of The Stranger, this Polish original series adapts another of Harlan Coben’s novels, this time exploring the unsolved disappearance of a young woman 25 years ago. Watch on Netflix

19th June

The Politician season 2 Second run of the comedy drama from Ryan Murphy about a high school student who has known since he was seven years old that he is going to be the US president. Watch on Netflix

The Sinner season 3 More from the dark anthology series that sees a police detective take on a different disturbing case in each season. Watch on Netflix

26th June

Eurovision Song Contest: the Story of Fire Saga Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star in this comedy that pokes fun at the popular singing competition, as two Icelandic singers are given the chance to represent their country. Watch on Netflix

27th June

Dark season 3 Time is counting down to the start of the third and last cycle of the mind-boggling German-language series

Dark season 3 on Netflix
Lisa Vicari in Dark (Netflix)

8th July

Stateless Six-part drama in which Cate Blanchett returns to her native Australia to tackle the country’s difficult immigration track record

10th July

The Old Guard (pictured) Comic-book adaptation from Gina Prince-Blythewood that follows a captain leading a small group of soldiers working as mercenaries through the ages. Charlize Theron stars

17th July

Cursed Nimue
Katherine Langford in Cursed (Netflix)

Cursed Based on the forthcoming illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, this new take on the Arthurian legend follows teen heroine Nimue (Katherine Langford)

26th July

Good Girls season 3 The comedy drama about three moms-turned-criminals is set to return for a third run

31st July

The Umbrella Academy season 2 The dysfunctional family of superheroes will return after an explosive first season cliffhanger

6th August

The Rain season 3 The Danish sci-fi drama set in a post-apocalyptic world is back

7th August

Selling Sunset: Maya Vander
Selling Sunset: Maya Vander (Netflix)

Selling Sunset season 3 More from the hit reality show exploring the lives of a group of high-end estate agents at the Oppenheim Group’s real estate brokerage firm

14th August

Project Power Sci-fi thriller starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback

21st August

Lucifer season 5, part 1 Tom Ellis returns in the devillishly good drama, which includes a musical episode and a guest appearance from Debbie Gibson

Lucifer Tom Ellis
Tom Ellis as Lucifer (Netflix)

26th August

Rising Phoenix Documenting the origins of the Paralympic Games

3rd September

Young Wallander Adam Pålsson plays Kurt Wallander in the new series inspired by Henning Mankell’s bestselling Wallander books

4th September

Away Hilary Swank stars as an astronaut who leads the first human mission to Mars, while also grappling with her decision to leave her family behind

Hilary Swank Away
Hilary Swank and Ray Panthaki in Away (Netflix)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things Charlie Kaufman film about a young woman who travels with her new boyfriend to his parents’ secluded farm while having doubts about the relationship

16th September

Criminal season 2 The interrogation room drama returns with four new episodes

Criminal, Lee Ingleby
The cast of Criminal (Netflix)

The Devil All the Time Thriller film based on the 2011 bestselling novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock, starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson

18th September

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Animated dinosaur adventure series executive-produced by Steven Spielberg

Ratched Netflix’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel series starring Sarah Paulson

23rd September

Enola Holmes New Sherlock Holmes film from Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer, featuring Millie Bobbie Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter

29th September

Welcome to Sudden Death A remake of the 1995 Jean-Claude Van Damme terrorist thriller with Michael Jai White in the lead role

30th September

The Boys in the Band Following a successful Broadway revival in 2018, the 1968 play is adapted for screen with many of its stage cast reprising their roles – including The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons

2nd October

Emily in Paris Romantic comedy series from Sex and the City creator Darren Star, starring Lily Collins

Sunday 4th October

David Attenborough: a Life on our Planet Powerful new documentary from the natural historian, looking back on his 94 years on Earth and sending a desperate appeal for help in securing its future

9th October

The Haunting of Bly Manor  An all-new story from the creators of Hill House, the show will focus on an entirely new family – and haunting

16th October

Star Trek: Discovery Series three of the space spin-off arrives, with episodes dropping the day after the US airing

Star Trek: Discovery season 3
The crew of the Discovery in Star Trek Discovery (CBS)
CBS

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Aaron Sorkin crime drama starring Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen and Watchmen’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

19th October

Unsolved Mysteries volume 2 The popular real-life detective series is back for a second helping, hot off the heels of the first

unsolved mysteries
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix)
Netflix

21st October

Rebecca Lily James and Armie Hammer star in this new film adaption of Daphne DuMaurier’s iconic gothic thriller

Still from Netflix's Rebecca with Armie Hammer and Lily James
Armie Hammer and Lily James in Rebecca (Netflix)
Netflix

23rd October

Over the Moon Animated musical sci-fi adventure for kids

4th November

The End of the F***ing World season 2 Having already aired on Channel 4 to critical acclaim, the dark comedy-drama will land on Netflix

13th November

Jingle Jangle: a Christmas Journey A seasonal musical about a toymaker and his granddaughter who construct a magical invention with potentially life-changing consequences

15th November

The Crown
Tobias Menzies and Olivia Colman in The Crown (Netflix)

The Crown season 4 Olivia Colman will return as Queen Elizabeth II as we head into the Margaret Thatcher years for the fourth instalment of Peter Morgan’s royal epic

22nd November

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square Seasonal musical special from the queen of country

4th December

Big Mouth season 4 The animated comedy following pre-teens voiced by comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney is back

Mank David Fincher’s social critique of 1930s Hollywood through the eyes of alcoholic screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane

Gary Oldman, Mank
Gary Oldman in Mank (Netflix)

9th December

How to Get Away with Murder series 6 Final helping of the drama from Shonda Rhimes, starring Viola Davis

Tags

