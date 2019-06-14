The news was announced via Netflix's See What's Next Twitter account, which also revealed that the Harry Potter star will play a character called "Frederick".

Variety reports that Jon Hamm will also return for what is expected to be the final episode of the show, as Rev. Dr. Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, the man who held Ellie Kemper's Kimmy captive in a doomsday cult for 15 years.

Following on from Black Mirror's Bandersnatch, the special will use Netflix's interactive technology to allow users to make choices on behalf of the show's characters, leading them down different story paths.

It will see Kimmy and co set off on adventure across three states. Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane will all reprise their roles.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special will arrive on Netflix in 2020