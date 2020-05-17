What is the premise of The Big Flower Fight?

The Netflix series, hosted by comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou, will see florists, sculptors and garden designers "face off in a friendly floral fight" for the chance to design a sculpture for London's Royal Botanic Gardens.

Ten creative teams will compete to create "the biggest, boldest garden sculptures" across eight one-hour episodes.

Floral expert Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht will be judging the competitors' garden installations.

When is The Big Flower Fight on Netflix?

The floral face-off will plant its roots on Netflix on Monday 18th May.

Who are the contestants in The Big Flower Fight?

There are 10 pairs of contestants in The Big Flower Fight who will be competing for the prize.

Each week, one gets sent home if they fail to impress the judges.

They are as follows:

Henck and Yan

Ralph and Jim

Sarah and Jordan

Andi and Helen

Andrew and Ryan

Monet and Stephanie

Nick and Taylor

Raymond and Chanelle

Declan and Eoghan

Rachel and Delilah

The Big Flower Fight's contestants

What is the prize for the winners on The Big Flower Fight?

The lucky winners of The Big Flower Fight get a money-can't-buy prize.

If they impress the judges enough, they will bag the chance to have their creations shown in Kew Gardens, London.

The likes of Dale Chihuly have displayed their works at the prestigious botanical garden.

Where is The Big Flower Fight set?

The Big Flower Fight is filmed in Maidstone, near Kent, and features a giant Eden Project-style greenhouse as the centre of the activities.

The gorgeous filming location was right near Vic Reeves' house, which was one of the reasons he wanted to get involved.

Speaking about the setting, Natasia Demetriou said: "I never really got used to it. Everytime I saw it I couldn’t believe it. And when we filmed into the late evening, the sun setting on the field behind us, the dome was so beautiful. It was very picturesque."

Reeves added: "We were very lucky with the weather as well, it was really lovely weather. You could see the cornfields growing and getting cut down and it was an ever-changing beautiful vista."

How can I watch The Big Flower Fight?

The Big Flower Fight will be available on Netflix.

Netflix memberships range from £5.99 to £11.99 per month, depending on the quality of your membership. The platform offers a one month free trial, after which users are charged £8.99 a month for the standard subscription.

Who presents The Big Flower Fight?

The Big Flower Fight is presented by comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou.

Vic Reeves is best known for Vic and Bob – his double act with Bob Mortimer. The comedian has appeared on multiple panel shows since 2000 and had small roles in Inspector George Gently, Shakespeare & Hathaway - Private Investigators and Coronation Street.

Natasia Demetriou rose to fame as Sophie in Stath Lets Flats, and has since landed a main role in BBC2's vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows.

The Big Flower Fight hosts watch on and offer support to the contestants who battle against the clock to keep their creations exciting and alive.

Will there be a season two of The Big Flower Fight?

So far, there hasn't been a second season of The Big Flower Fight confirmed, but host Vic Reeves told RadioTimes.com he would "definitely" be up for it.

Stay tuned to this page for more updates if and when the future of The Big Flower Fight is revealed...

The Big Flower Fight will be available on Netflix from 18th May.