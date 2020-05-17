The Big Flower Fight sees magical and whimsical creations brought to life before our very eyes.

Pairs of contestants team up to make enormous and spectacular floral designs and sculptures to a certain brief within a certain amount of time while hosts Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou guide us through with a humorous touch.

The stand-out of the show is the enormous greenhouse in which the contestants make and present their creations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the location.

Where is The Big Flower Fight Filmed?

The gorgeous countryside setting can actually be found in Maidstone, near Kent.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com exclusively, host Reeves explained how this location turned out to be perfect for him, as it was near his home.

Reeves said of the location: “It’s filmed just outside Maidstone in Kent, with fantastic views.”

The contestants do battle in a gloriously large greenhouse, which is akin to the Eden Project in vision.

Reeves joked how it was “a lot bigger than he thought” it would be while Demetriou added: “I never really got used to it. Every time I saw it I couldn’t believe it. And when we filmed into the late evening, the sun setting on the field behind us, the dome was so beautiful. It was very picturesque.”

Thankfully, they even got the weather for it, with comedian Reeves revealing: “We were very lucky with the weather as well, it was really lovely weather. You could see the cornfields growing and getting cut down and it was an ever-changing beautiful vista.”

