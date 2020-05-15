But what's it all for? What prize awaits the eventual victors?

Often with these shows the greatest prize on offer is the pride and joy of saying you're the winner. The bakers on Bake Off get a cake stand, Pointless competitors get a 'coveted' trophy and the Sewing Bee champs don't get much more than a pat on the back. But it doesn't matter - the winners are genuinely delighted to have made it to the final round and to be acknowledged for their skills.

The Big Flower Fight is a little different though. The eventual winners will be awarded the great honour of a special commission and it's a prize gardeners up and down the land will be jealous of.

Yes, the winners will have the opportunity to build a sculpture to be displayed at London's world-famous Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew (also known as Kew Gardens), an attraction that welcomes huge numbers of visitors and horticultural enthusiasts every year. Not just anyone can display their work at these prestigious gardens, so this is a real coup for the show's winners.

The prize will definitely make their efforts in the competition feel worthwhile!

The Big Flower Fight begins on Monday 18th May on Netflix.