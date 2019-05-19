When is What We Do In The Shadows on TV in the UK?

The ten-part series has already aired on US broadcaster FX, but will be shown on the BBC in the UK. The first two episodes air on Sunday 19th May from 9.45pm on BBC2.

Season two has already been commissioned and will debut in 2020 on FX, although the number of episodes isn't yet known.

What is What We Do In The Shadows about?

Based on the cult mockumentary movie of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, the documentary-style TV series follows three vampires who've lived together for centuries in Staten Island (rather than New Zealand, which is where the film is based).

Our vampire trio, Nandor The Relentless, Laszlo and Nadja — in addition to Nandor's human familiar/slave, Guillermo — find their humdrum lives overturned when they receive a visit from the vampiric Dark Lord and leader, Baron Afanas. He reminds them of the reason why they arrived in Staten Island over two hundred years ago: to gain total domination of the New World.

Who stars in What We Do In The Shadows?

Natasia Demetriou as Nadja in What We Do In The Shadows (YouTube, FX)

Kayvan Novak (Fonejacker, Four Lions) plays Nandor, a former conqueror from the Ottoman Empire and the self-appointed leader of the coven. The resident British vampire, the dandy-ish Laszlo, is played by Matt Berry (The IT Crowd), while the provocative Nadja is played by stand-up comedian Natasia Demetriou.

Joining the cast are Harvey Guillén (The Internship) as Guillermo, who wants nothing more than to join his master and become a vampire, and Mark Proksch (The Office) as Colin Robinson, a psychic or 'energy' vampire who feasts on human energy "merely by talking to them" (aka boring them to death) during daylight hours.

Watch the trailer for What We Do In The Shadows season one