BBC stakes its claim to vampire series What We Do In The Shadows
The ten-part supernatural mock-doc moves from New Zealand to New York with a cast led by Matt Berry
A TV series based on vampire mockumentary movie What We Do In The Shadows is set to air on the BBC.
Flight of the Conchords star Jemaine Clement and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi wrote, directed and starred in the original 2014 film about the ordinary night-to-night life of vampires in New Zealand.
The ten-part TV series will move to New York and while Clement and Waititi are among the show’s executive producers, it will have a new cast including Matt Berry and Kayvan Novak as vampires, and Harvey Guillen as their human friend.
A teaser trailer for the New York-set TV series, which also stars Natasia Demetriou and Mark Proksch, was released yesterday.
The comedy is due to debut on America’s FX network in spring 2019, and is among a raft of programmes included in a deal in which the BBC has the rights to all new scripted comedy and drama series from FX.
Other shows included in the deal are Devs, from acclaimed Annihilation writer Alex Garland, and Ryan Murphy’s groundbreaking new drama Pose, which examines New York’s transgender-Ball culture of the late 1980s and the LGBTQ community during the growing HIV crisis.