The new series has enlisted its own comedic duo to host the contest, with comedy legend Vic Reeves joined by up-and-coming Natasia Demetriou, who currently stars in BBC Two's vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows.

Vic Reeves said: "I had the most wonderful summer watching immense floral sculptures emerge from nothing with my favourite co-presenter Tash."

Each episode will test a different set of skills and feature a unique challenge, as the teams are asked to build beautiful and environmentally friendly works of art using flowers and natural materials.

Natasia Demetriou said: "Working with Vic Reeves in a beautiful English field surrounded by loads of chicken wire - it’s every person's dream job."

The finished pieces of work will be judged by expert florist Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht, with one team eliminated from the competition each week.

The winners will get to design a sculpture for display in London's Royal Botanic Gardens.

Kristen added: "My mission is to help flowers finally get the respect they deserve. This isn't your basic bunch of blooms. This is the real deal. So buckle up and get your shovel ready for some farm fresh floral fantasy realness!"

The Big Flower Fight will be available on Netflix from 18th May. If you're looking for what to watch next on the streamer, check out our round-up of best Netflix TV series.