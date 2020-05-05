Thankfully, we have everything you need to know about the series, including the start date, and plucky contestants ready to show you their skills.

When is The Great British Sewing Bee on TV?

The sixth series of The Great British Sewing Bee airs on BBC One (for the first time in its history) on Wednesday nights at 9pm.

After each episode has aired, it will go on to BBC iPlayer.

The Great British Sewing Bee host Joe Lycett

Where is The Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

Since 2019, The Great British Sewing Bee has been filmed in Bermondsey, London.

The haberdashery is found on Tanner Street, about a 10 minute walk from London Bridge and the River Thames.

If you think you recognise the location, you're right... the brick-walled scene is most notably the home of the Dragon's Den!

The location is also used for photoshoots and private events.

Who is the host of The Great British Sewing Bee?

Last year, Joe Lycett took over from Claudia Winkleman as the host and he's back for the 2020 series.

Joe is best known for his comedy stand-up routines as well as his consumer rights programme, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, which airs on Channel 4.

Earlier in the year, he changed his name by deed poll to Hugo Boss as part of his investigations on his show into how the fashion giant was issuing cease and desist letters to businesses that have the world "boss" in their names.

However, in April 2020, Joe confirmed he would be changing his name back, telling his millions of fans on Twitter: "It's time for me to return to Joe Lycett. In tomorrow's episode [Friday 17th April] me and my team secure one of the biggest financial victories ever seen on a consumer TV show. It is worth millions. It would be wrong for the company Hugo Boss to in any way take claim of this victory or indeed the many other victories across the series."

Joe has also featured on shows such as Live At the Apollo, Celebrity Juice and Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

Who are the judges on The Great British Sewing Bee?

The contestants need to impress exacting judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant. Esme teaches at the prestigious Central St Martin's College in London and has worked as a film costume designer, even stitching Bridget Jones's famous bunny girl outfit. Patrick is an acclaimed menswear designer.

Patrick and Esme join Joe to film the series in London's trendy Bermondsey neighbourhood.

Who are the contestants in season six of The Great British Sewing Bee?

This year, there are 12 contestants all vying for the lucrative crown.

Liz

Age: 37

Liz has a love of black and grey clothes but will she be able to stray from her goth palette?

Hazel

The Great British Sewing Bee's Hazel

Age: 26

Family-woman Hazel is used to spending time alone making her creations and she loves making matching items for her family.

Matt

Age: 43

Matt makes costumes for drag shows so is used to the big and the bold - but will his looks impress the judges?

Nicole

Age: 42

Nicole is a jewellery maker and has a lover of everything silver and gold.

Alex

The Great British Sewing Bee's Alex

Age: 24

Alex could very well land a job on Strictly Come Dancing after this as he specialises in making his own ballroom dance clothes.

Peter

Age: 40

A big fan of Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen, Peter has a rebellious side and is out to impress.

Therese

Age: 64

Therese is a big fan of "make do and mend" and is the queen of upcycling, but can she win the judges over?

Ali

Age: 48

Ali makes her own golfing clothes but will her sports skills be transferrable to The Great British Sewing Bee?

Mark

The Great British Sewing Bee's Mark

Age: 42

Lover of all-things vintage, will Mark be able to impress the judges with his throwbacks to the past?

Clare

Age: 37

Like Mark, Clare is into her vintage stitching, but will she find competition in her fellow contestant?

Fiona

Age: 56

Fiona has been crafting all her life and has found a penchant of making her own clothes.

Angillia

Age: 62

Angillia loves making bright and colourful creations but will they stand out from the crowd?

Will it be back?

Yes! The series is expected to return in 2021 and applications are open for contestants. If you think you've got what it takes to impress Patrick and Esme you can apply to take part in the series here. Just make sure you get your application in before the closing date of 7th June.

The Great British Sewing Bee airs on Wednesday nights on BBC One at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.