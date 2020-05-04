The production company has set up the gorgeous haberdashery upstairs in a 19th century warehouse on Tanner Street. The building is frequently hired out for photo shoots and private events thanks to its attractive exposed brickwork and large, flexible spaces. And if you think you recognise it from elsewhere, that may be because it is also used to film Dragon's Den!

An odd piece of trivia for fact fans - the exterior and interior shots are actually of different buildings in the same street. When you see the sewers inside the haberdashery they are at Number 41, but when the camera pans out to show the front of the building they are actually shooting Number 1. The magic of television...

