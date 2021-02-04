When is The Politician season 2 released on Netflix? Cast, plot and trailer

After a disastrous first attempt, Payton Hobart is planning once again to launch his political career in The Politician season two, this time with his sights set on a position in New York’s state senate.

Advertisement

Broadway star Ben Platt is back in the lead role and reunites with his ragtag high school campaign team in a desperate attempt to outwit their cunning opponents, one of which is played by the iconic Bette Midler.

Buckle up for another roller-coaster ride of shocking scandals and devastating betrayals as things get even crazier in producer Ryan Murphy’s flagship Netflix original.

Once you’ve read our handy The Politician season one recap, read on for everything you need to know about The Politician season two…

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is The Politician season 2 released on Netflix?

The Politician season two will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday 19th June.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy was keen to get new episodes filmed as quickly as possible, starting production on the second season roughly one month after the first was released.

“Most times you have to wait a year for a show,” he told Deadline. “The Politician just premiered in September, and what we’re doing with the second season which is Ben Platt, Judith Light and Bette Midler is so juicy and fun and topical. I think we’re trying to get that out for July.”

Who will be in the cast?

The big news for The Politician cast in season two is that Bette Midler and Judith Light have been upgraded to series regulars as Payton’s political rivals, after their introduction in the season one finale.

Light plays state senator Dede Standish, who has held her position for decades and is so well-liked in her community that she usually runs unopposed.

Midler is her long-time chief of staff and personal adviser Hadassah Gold, who has become similarly complacent with their impeccable winning streak.

Needless to say, both are surprised when NYU student Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) dares to challenge them in an election, but quickly realise their position in the polls may not be as comfy as they expected.

Season two of The Politician will see the return of many familiar faces from Saint Sebastian high school, including Payton’s ex-girlfriend Alice (Julia Schlaepfer), his former rival Astrid (Lucy Boynton) as well as his campaign leaders James (Theo Germaine) and McAfee (Laura Dreyfuss).

Rahne Jones will also be back as Payton’s one-time political opponent Skye, while Ryan J Haddad will reprise his role as Andrew, who remains abrasive and completely obsessed with Infinity.

Speaking of, Zoey Deutch will indeed return as Infinity, whose life has fortunately taken a turn for the better since she freed herself from the horrifying abuse of her grandmother (Jessica Lange).

On the other side of the country, Payton’s mother Georgina, played by Gwyneth Paltrow, has returned from her soul-searching trip abroad and is starting a new course in life too.

David Corenswet will once again appear as Hobart’s late friend and lover River Barkley, albeit in a smaller role, after winning hearts in glitzy period drama Hollywood, another Ryan Murphy production.

If you want to know more about the actors playing Payton’s adopted twin brothers Martin and Luther, you can click here to find out who plays the twins in The Politician.

What is going to happen?

The new episodes pick up roughly four years after the events of season one, as Payton launches a campaign for State Senate in New York against complacent incumbent candidate Dede Standish (Judith Light).

His high school campaign team have reunited for the election, having discovered that Standish is in a three-way marriage, a scandal that they will use to hurt her chances of re-election.

What they don’t know is that Standish has agreed to run for Vice President with a popular and handsome young candidate from Texas, meaning she has plenty of reasons to fight dirty as well…

“There are certain dynamics you’re going to see that are familiar and recognisable that we know happen to female politicians,” Light teased in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “But [the creators] didn’t grab from the headlines. They allowed things to evolve. There are moments of great consternation and compassion. There’s a turn that is an awakening for my character.”

Of her character’s rivalry with Platt’s, she added: “All of a sudden this politician, who’s been a 30-year veteran, has competition. You’re going to see a lot of sparks fly with this intergenerational [conflict].”

Speaking about the show’s portrayal of older women’s sexuality, Light said: “It’s an area that we rarely talk about, and [Ryan Murphy] is one of the ones to jump on that. As you mature, you’re not dead. You still have this lightness within you and he speaks to that.”

As for The Politician season two’s review, we weren’t massively sold on the “insufferable main characters” who surprisingly returned for a second outing.

The Politician season two ending proved to be quite eventful as the campaign for New York State Senate took many twists and turns.

Is there a trailer for The Politician season two?

Netflix left it quite late to start promoting The Politician season two, but dropped this official trailer four days before the new episodes premiere…

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.