Will there be a season 2 of Hollywood on Netflix?

Superstar television producer Ryan Murphy brings 1940s Hollywood to life in his latest Netflix series, following a group of up and coming stars trying to make it big in the movies.

Hollywood was initially intended as a one-and-done limited series, although its popularity has sparked talk that a follow-up could be on the way.

Here’s everything we know so far about Hollywood season two…

Hollywood season 2 release date

There’s no confirmation just yet on whether we can expect a second season of Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood. However, the producer has expressed interest in revisiting the series.

In response to a fan question on Instagram, Murphy said: “Well HOLLYWOOD was planned as a Limited series, but it’s become so popular that everyone is asking for another season. So who knows? I sure do love this cast though. xo”

So there is a chance that we could see more from Archie Coleman, Jack Castello, Raymond Ainsley and the rest of the crew behind Meg…

We’ll update this page as more information on Hollywood season two comes in.

Hollywood season 2 cast

If Hollywood were to be renewed for a second season, it seems likely that many of the cast members would return, especially given Murphy’s comments about how much he enjoyed working with them.

That means we could see David Corenswet, Darren Criss and Jeremy Pope return as the trio of Hollywood hustlers, as well as Laura Harrier and Patti LuPone, who stormed their way to Oscar gold in the first season finale.

Samara Weaving would also be likely to reprise her role as up and coming actress Claire Wood, given her sweeping romance with Jack in the first season.

In addition, fans will be eager to see what the future has in store for Dylan McDermott‘s Ernie West and Holland Taylor‘s Ellen Kincaid, who had unexpectedly fallen in love in the later half of the season.

Of course, there’s a chance that Murphy could adopt his American Horror Story anthology format, telling an entirely different story and enlisting some new faces to tell it.

Hollywood season 2 episodes: What will happen next?

In Murphy’s fantasy version of 1940s Hollywood, things are more progressive than they were in the real decade. But do they stay that way?

Future seasons of Hollywood could explore the continued fight against discrimination of women, people of colour and members of the LGBT+ community, as the battle unfortunately is far from over.

Alternatively, it could explore the dark side of fame. Jack, Raymond, Archie and Camille have worked hard to achieve their incredible success, but being in the public eye has been hugely damaging to people on many occasions in the past…

