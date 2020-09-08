It falls to James to narrate the famous opening line of the novel - "Last night I dreamt I went to Manderley again" - as her character recounts her marriage to widower Maxim De Winter.

The psychological thriller is adapted from a screenplay by Jane Goldman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse and ss produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour).

The cast also includes Keeley Hawes, The Handmaid Tale's Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth, and Bill Paterson.

Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's Rebecca.

Rebecca launched globally on Netflix on 21st October. Production was announced last year.

If you're wondering how you can watch Rebecca when it's released, Netflix has three subscription plans with different prices. Users can choose which subscription is right for them, but each one requires a monthly payment.

Netflix last raised its prices on 6th October 2017, but raised them again in May this year. Below are the current Netflix UK subscription costs.

£5.99 per month The cheapest membership allows subscribers to watch on one device at a time in standard definition

The cheapest membership allows subscribers to watch on one device at a time in standard definition £8.99 per month Standard subscription – Viewers can watch in HD and on two devices at a time.

Standard subscription – Viewers can watch in HD and on two devices at a time. £11.99 a month Premium subscription – Viewers can watch in Ultra HD where available, on four devices at a time.

After a one month free trial, Netflix subscribers are automatically switched to the £8.99 per month package. To sign up to Netflix, go to www.netflix.com and follow the instructions.

Rebecca plot

The unsettling and atmospheric drama follows James as an unnamed and newly married young woman who struggles to adapt to her new life in the imposing family home of her widower husband Maxim De Winter.

She struggles to emerge from the shadow of Maxim’s revered first wife Rebecca, whose legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister and seemingly monosyllabic housekeeper Mrs. Danvers.

Rebecca cast

Lily James plays the unnamed protagonist - going by Mrs de Winter - who has just married Armie Hammer's mysterious and charismatic Maxim de Winter. Kristin Scott Thomas stars as Maxim's joyless housekeeper Mrs Danvers, while Keeley Hawes plays Maxim's energetic and talkative sister, Beatrice Lacy.

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, The Leftovers) stars as the protagonist's obnoxious and overbearing companion in Monte Carlo, who introduces her to Maxim de Winter before their flourishing romance begins.

Brighton Rock's Sam Riley takes on the role of Jack Favell Rebecca's cousin, who harbours dark secrets and an unpleasant and mercurial side. Bill Paterson (Fleabag, Good Omens) stars as Dr Baker, while Mark Lewis Jones (The Crown, Keeping Faith) plays Inspector Welch. Tom Goodman-Hill (Cheat, The Imitation Game) stars as Frank Crawley.

Is there a trailer for Rebecca on Netflix?

Neflix released the official trailer for Rebecca on 8th September. Check it out here:

