When is Damien Chazelle’s The Eddy on Netflix? What is it about?

After achieving huge success with his Academy Award winning films Whiplash and La La Land, director Damien Chazelle is heading to Netflix for a brand-new musical drama series.

Advertisement

This is just the latest example of high-calibre talent making their way to the streaming service, which has seen recent work from Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach and Alfonso Cuaròn, to name a few who have made our best Netflix movies round-up.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Eddy…

When is The Eddy on Netflix?

The Eddy will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday 8th May 2020.

What is The Eddy about?

The Eddy tells the story of a failing jazz club in Paris and the people who work there. Owner Elliot Udo is a talented jazz pianist from New York City, but someone who lacks emotional maturity.

His on-and-off relationship with the lead singer of his house band is reflective of a general lack of commitment, something which is put into clear focus when his 15-year-old daughter turns up on his doorstep.

Will this be the push that Udo needs to finally grow up?

Who is in the cast?

André Holland takes the lead role as musician Elliot Udo; Holland’s previous work includes the critically acclaimed Moonlight, which infamously bested Chazelle’s La La Land to Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars.

His daughter will be portrayed by Amandla Stenberg, an up and coming actress who broke out as Rue in the first Hunger Games movie, before taking a starring role in last year’s young adult adaptation The Hate U Give.

Polish actress Joanna Kulig also stars in The Eddy, having risen to international prominence when she starred in the Oscar-nominated film Cold War.

Rounding out the main cast are Tahar Rahim and Leïla Bekhti, both of whom have had successful careers in French cinema and television, the latter picking up a Cesar Award in 2011 and two more nominations since.

Former rollerskating champion Melissa George will have a recurring role in the series, after earning much praise for her role in Australian drama series The Slap.

Who is writing music for The Eddy?

Music for the series will be written by Glen Ballard, who has six Grammy Awards to his name and worked on several of Michael Jackson’s best known songs.

Oscar nominated musician Randy Kerber is also working on The Eddy, having previously collaborated with Chazelle on La La Land.

Chazelle will direct the first two episodes of the series, working from scripts penned by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials).

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the trailer landed in April 2020. Watch it below…

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.