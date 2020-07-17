Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But what do we know about the series so far? Check out the trailer, cast and other details below.

The series’ 10 episodes were released on Friday 17th July, specifically at 8AM UK time.

What is Cursed's Age Rating?

Mostly due to some slightly violent scenes and some sexual references, Cursed is rated 15, and is not suitable for younger children.

Cursed cast and characters

CURSED (L to R) KATHERINE LANGFORD as NIMUE and DEVON TERRELL as ARTHUR

Katherine Langford stars as troubled witch Nimue (pronounced Nim-Way), the member of a persecuted clan with unusual abilities who goes on to lead a revolution.

Other members of the Cursed cast include Devon Terrell as Arthur, a younger version of the legendary King, Gustav Skarsgård as Merlin, Tom Stokoe as Gawain and Daniel Sharman as the Weeping Monk.

The large ensemble cast also includes Peter Mullen (playing a terrifying religious leader), Daniel Sharman, Bella Dayne, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Clive Russell, Sebastian Arnesto and Lily Newmark among others.

Who is the Lady of the Lake?

In the traditional Arthurian legend, the Lady of the Lake is a mysterious enchantress who gifts Arthur his sword Excalibur (in some versions of the story anyway), traps Merlin and raises Sir Lancelot from the dead, among other achievements.

The character is largely reimagined in Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller’s graphic novel Cursed as a kind of warrior witch and leader who apparently wields Excalibur herself. Miller and Wheeler have gone down the same route in this TV adaptation of their work, which unusually they have created and written themselves.

What is Netflix's Cursed about?

Along with the first teaser trailer, Netflix released the following plot summary:

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

If you're wondering "Where was Cursed filmed?", you can follow the link for insights from the creative team.

Is there a Cursed trailer?

There are two! – a teaser trailer setting up the quasi-historical fantasy world of the show and its major conflict was released in June 2020, and you can watch it above.

An official trailer also dropped later in June 2020, which you can also watch above. The new footage teases more cast members and examples of the magic seen in the world Katherine Langsford's character lives in, which appears to be a fantasy version of historical England.

The trailer also introduces Nimue's magical people the Fae and the deadly Red Paladins, the latter headed by Peter Mullan's character and sworn to destroy all the supernatural beings they can find in the name of religion.

The footage also introduces new versions of King Arthur and Merlin and other lesser-known faces, all of whom seem desperate to get their hands on a familiar sword...but in this world, Excalibur itself it apparently cursed.

Cursed lands on Netflix 17th July. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.