When is Altered Carbon: Resleeved out on Netflix?

The sci-fi animation is available to watch now, having dropped on Netflix on Thursday 19th March 2020.

Who is in the cast of Altered Carbon: Resleeved?

If you're wondering whether Takeshi Kovacs will feature, you're in luck. The charismatic former Envoy (played by Joel Kinnaman, Anthony Mackie and various others in the live-action) will appear – in Resleeved, he's voiced by Ray Chase, a voice artist previously best known for playing lead protagonist Noctis in video game Final Fantasy XV (2016) and Jason Blood and Etrigan the Demon in the DC animated film Justice League Dark (2017).

Also providing vocals for the film are Doug Stone (playing Tanaseda), Kaiji Tang (Shinji), Chris Conner (Ogai), Brittany Cox (Holly), Elizabeth Maxwell (Gena / Reileen) and Jamieson Price (Genzo).

Resleeved is available to watch dubbed in a number of different languages, as well as in its original Japanese with subtitles.

What is Altered Carbon: Resleeved about?

On the planet Latimar, Takeshi Kovacs must protect a tattooist while investigating the death of a yakuza boss alongside a no-nonsense CTAC.

The film is directed by Jō Nakajima and written by Dai Sato and Tsukasa Kondo.

"Dai Sato, the creative mind behind Cowboy Bebop, further explores and expands upon the Altered Carbon universe in this anime adaptation," said Netflix.

Is there a trailer for Altered Carbon: Resleeved?

Yes, and it has very strong Love, Death & Robots vibes going on. You can watch it here:

Altered Carbon: Resleeved is streaming now on Netflix