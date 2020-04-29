Two of the most notable trends when it comes to new Netflix releases are the continued reliance on a wide range of teen dramas and an increasing focus on international programming – and upcoming series Control Z ticks both of those boxes.

The series focuses on the exploits of a hacker at a Mexican high school, and looks like it could join the ever-expanding list of hit shows on the streaming platform.

Here’s everything we know about the drama…

When is Control Z released on Netflix?

The first season of the show will arrive on Netflix in full on Friday 22nd May.

What is Control Z about?

The series focuses on events at a high school called El Colegio Nacional after a hacker leaks student secrets to the entire school – leading to a complete change in the usual social order.

With no one safe from suspicion, social outcast Sofia takes it upon herself to find the identity of the mystery hacker before any more secrets are revealed.

According to the official Netflix plot synopsis, “Along the way, she will learn to make friends, have empathy for others, and she might even fall in love.”

Control Z cast: Who appears in the show?

The cast is mainly populated by young Mexican actors, with the of lead role of Sofia played by Ana Valeria Becerril and other cast members including Michael Ronda and Yankel Stevan.

Control Z trailer

The full trailer has not been released yet – but viewers were given a glimpse of what to expect in a release date announcement which you can watch below…

Control Z season two: Has it been renewed?

There’s not been any news of a renewal just yet – but this shouldn’t be a surprise, given that its normal practise for Netflix to wait until a short while after a debut series airs before making any decisions about its future.

