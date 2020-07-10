Now it's Theron leading the charge in The Old Guard, a new superhero movie based on a graphic novel and adapted for the screen by its co-creator Greg Rucka.

The film centres on a woman named Andy (Theron) who leads a group of apparently immortal tight-knit mercenaries who have been protecting the mortal world for centuries.

But after the team is tasked with an emergency mission, their extraordinary secret abilities are exposed to the world - so it falls to Andy and new recruit Nile to help eliminate the threat of those wishing to replicate and monetise their power.

According to the official plot synopsis, "It is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Netflix film.

The film arrived on Netflix on 10th July, 2020. So that means you can watch it right now!

Will there be an Old Guard sequel?

THE OLD GUARD (L to R) CHARLIZE THERON as ANDY and MATTHIAS SCHOENAERTS as BOOKER in THE OLD GUARD. Cr. AIMEE SPINKS/NETFLIX © 2020

While The Old Guard 2 isn't confirmed, director Gina Prince-Bythewood says if enough people watch the graphic novel has plenty more stories for them to adapt.

"If the story continues it's absolutely up to an audience," she told RadioTimes.com.

"I know that Greg Rucka has always envisioned his story, when it was a graphic novel, as a trilogy, and actually the second part of his comic book just came out. So I know where the story goes, and it's pretty great. So if an audience wants it, there's absolutely more story to tell."

And some of the cast also seem keen for a follow-up.

"Most definitely, yeah," Marwan Kenzari told us. "That would be a no-brainer for me. It's a fantastic world, and there's a lot to explore.

"But you know - we don't know. We live in a complicated world. And I can only hope for things to clear up, and for this huge storm to pass over us all, and to have somehow a world where we can all be creative again. And in this case, the Old Guard has a lot to offer. So I would be happy to be part of the second one."

"I mean I definitely think there's potential for that," added co-star Chiwetel Ejiofor. "Because the central characters and central idea are so fascinating, and can occupy all sorts of different times and period and ideas.

"So I think it lends itself to that in that way, and I think that these characters are really interesting. And I think that there's more story to tell in terms of their narrative. There's a lot more to explore.

"And I think philosophically there's more to explore about this psychology, and what the nature of immortality is, and how that reflects on what one's relationship is to being alive. There's a lot to look at really."

The Old Guard cast

As well as Charlize Theron, an impressive list of stars make up the Old Guard cast -including Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk), Harry Melling (most well-known for his role as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave).

Rounding up the cast are Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin), Luca Marinelli (Martin Eden), Van Veronica Ngo (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Matthias Schoenaerts (Red Sparrow).

The Old Guard trailer

Yes, the official trailer has been released and gives a flavour of what's to come.

You can check it our below...

And later, another trailer gave an even more in-depth sense of the action, featuring pitched teamwork-based battles, historical flashbacks, epic landscapes and much, much more. (If you're wondering "Where was The Old Guard filmed?", follow the link!)

