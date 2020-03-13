When is Elite season 3 on Netflix?

Elite season 3 was released on Netflix on Friday 13th March 2020.

What is Elite about?

Created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, the plot focuses on three friends, Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Nadia (Mina El Hammani), and Christian (Miguel Herrán), who are sent to an elite private school, with predictable societal struggles and teen angst around fitting in. This then leads to a darker tale of murder and lies. All the key ingredients of a high-school hit.

Who is in the cast of Elite?

Fans breathe a sigh of relief as Netflix has confirmed the return of many cast favourites.

Those reprised roles include Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Lu (Danna Paola), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Polo (Álvaro Rico), Carla (Ester Expósito), Ander (Arón Piper), Nano (Jaime Lorente Lopez), Christian (Miguel Herrán), Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) and Nadia (Mina El Hammani).

New additions to the cast include Sergio Momo (as Yeray) and Leïti Sène (as Malick).

What will happen in Elite season 3?

Elite season 2 on Netflix Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/Netflix

Following the ongoing plot of the first two seasons, season three is likely to focus further around Marina’s murder after season two showing the aftermath of her killing and the consequences on various relationships.

The end of season 2 finally revealed Polo as the killer, so the school’s reaction is a likely focus plot for season three alongside potential retribution for Nano.

With Polo back at school, and the murder weapon remaining out of police hands, we can predict Guzmán and Samuel will try and get him convicted and revenge may be taken against him for what he did to Marina.

Although Netflix, unsurprisingly, are keeping fairly tight lipped around what to expect, it’s safe to predict more mysteries, murder and mayhem.

Is there a trailer for Elite season 3?

Yes! A trailer was released in March 2020.

