Elite season 5 release date: When will the Spanish Netflix drama return?

Season four of Elite has dropped on Netflix with eight fresh episodes – and the returning Las Encinas students have met their match with their four new classmates. After the book was shut on Polo’s murder, another investigation takes centre stage in season four and the perpetrator is revealed in the finale. However, this is not the only crime that took place, and the lake is once again the location of a cover-up.

**Warning: this article contains spoilers for Elite series four**

A New Year’s Eve party hosted by Prince Phillipe (Pol Granch) at the Lake Club provides the setting for the tragic events, and the series is wrapped up by the end of January, meaning there is plenty of time left for the seniors to get entangled in more drama. Not only is the mystery of the body in the lake left unresolved, but there are also various romantic shenanigans left up in the air, with couples in various states of togetherness. Two more original cast members departed, and yet Elite has done a good job of introducing new characters to take over from the beloved fan favourites.

While Ander (Arón Piper) and Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) bid àdios midway through the school year to go travelling, Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) and Rebeka (Claudia Salas) have promised to keep Guzmán’s secret that he killed Armando (Andrés Velencoso) in self-defence after Armando violently assaulted Ari (Carla Díaz). Whether they will be able to stick to their word is unclear – but hopefully fans won’t have to wait too long to find out as series five has already been commissioned.

When will the teen drama return to Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

Has Elite been confirmed for season 5?

Yes! Back in February, stars Carla Díaz (who plays newcomer Ari) and Georgina Amorós (Cayetana) revealed the fantastic season five renewal status via an Instagram unboxing. The other good news is that the new episodes are already in production, So hopefully we won’t have to wait more than a year between seasons this time.

Elite season 5 release date

Unfortunately, while we know that work on season five is already underway, there is no release date as of yet. The gap between the second and third outings was under a year, so there is a chance this could be the case again. In the meantime, keep an eye on the official Instagram page as this is where you can find fun behind the scenes content from the new and returning cast. We will keep this page updated with any news of a release date.

Elite cast for season 5: Who is returning?

Netflix

The two main cast members who might not return are Ander (Arón Piper) and Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) who set off on their travels at the end of season four. However, the Elite Shorts series is one potential way for these characters to pop up, and these teens do love to send each other voice messages and make video calls. While they haven’t been confirmed yet, here is who will likely return.

Itzan Escamilla as Samuel (aka Samu), a Las Encinas scholarship student and one of the last original cast members. Will his romance with Ari thrive now that Guzmán has left?

Omar Ayuso as Omar, also a Las Encinas scholarship student and another original cast member. His boyfriend Ander left at the end of season four and they agreed they could explore new relationships while they are apart.

Claudia Salas as Rebeka (aka Rebe), a student who knows where the body is concealed and will have to keep this secret.

Georgina Amorós as Cayetan, a janitor at Las Encinas who dreams of becoming a fashion designer.

Carla Díaz as Ari, the victim of the violent assault, she only just survived her first term at Las Encinas.

Manu Rios as Patrick, Ari's hot-headed twin will have to learn how to keep his emotions in check when he doesn't get what he wants.

Martina Cariddi as Mencía, the youngest sibling who will likely face ramifications for the blackmail that led to her sister nearly dying.

Diego Martín as Benjamín, Las Encinas principal and father to Mencía, Ari and Patrick.

Elite season 5: What will happen next?

Two new cast members were announced in February! Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia join the Elite team and will no doubt add to the drama.

Otherwise, the body at the bottom of the lake that is currently being held down by ropes and rocks will no doubt cause some issues. Details about Armando are light, other than that he was a Las Encinas pupil two decades ago and he has a lot of wealth and power. Someone is definitely going to come looking for him, and Rebe and Samu will have to keep their mouths shut.

No other show has quite this many hot and heavy entanglements, and while certain couples might seem more stable in the aftermath, something (or rather someone) will surely cause conflict. Love triangles thrive at this high school and the new students will probably cause some friction!

Seasons 1-4 of Elite are available to watch on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.