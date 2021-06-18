Meet the cast of Netflix’s Elite: who’s left, who’s returning and who’s new for season 4?

Not long now until Netflix’s Spanish drama Elite returns with its fourth season and judging by the dramatic events of the last series finale, we have a lot to look forward to.

While many of the students have graduated from chaotic private school Las Encinas, fans needn’t fear – Samu is back to retake his last year alongside some of his friends after Polo’s death last series (if you need your memory refreshing, make sure to check out our Elite recap to get yourself up to date).

Unfortunately, Carla (Ester Expósito), Lu (Danna Paola), Polo (Álvaro Rico), Nadia (Mina El Hammani) and Valerio (Jorge López) won’t be appearing in the upcoming season, however, there’s a slate of new characters arriving to cause even more drama – how exciting!

Here’s everything we know about the cast of Elite season four.

Elite cast: Who’s returning?

Itzan Escamilla plays Samuel

Who is Samuel? Samuel is a charismatic student at Las Encinas who is about to repeat his final year. While he was expelled just days before graduating for bullying Polo – the killer of his ex-girlfriend Marina – he is able to allowed to return to repeat the year. He helped to cover up Polo’s death, which was ruled as a suicide despite Lu killing him – but will this secret come back to haunt Samuel in season four?

Where have I seen Itzan Escamilla before? While Escamilla is best known for starring in Elite, the 23-year-old has appeared in a number of other Spanish series such as Seis Hermanas, Cable Girls and The Idhun Chronicles.

Miguel Bernardeau plays Guzmán

Who is Guzmán? Guzmán is a student at Las Encinas who has suffered a number of losses during his school career. First, the death of his sister Marina, and then the death of Polo, his former best friend who murdered Marina. While he initially didn’t see eye to eye with Samuel, after discovering Polo’s involvement in Marina’s murder, the two began to finally become friends.

Where have I seen Miguel Bernardeau before? Aside from Elite, Bernardeau has appeared in Spanish TV shows such as 1899, Caronte, Cuéntame cómo pasó and films like It’s for Your Own Good and Ola de crímenes.

Arón Piper plays Ander

Who is Ander? Ander is a student at Las Encinas who isn’t as wealthy as his classmates but was able to enrol as his mother is the school’s headmistress. The best friend of Guzmán and in season three, he was diagnosed with leukemia, which he initially tries to hide from his family and friends. At the end of the series, Ander revealed to his boyfriend Omar that he was in remission.

Where have I seen Arón Piper before? German actor Arón Piper is best known for starring in Elite but has appeared in Spanish dramas such as The Mess You Leave Behind and Derecho a Soñar.

Omar Ayuso plays Omar

Who is Omar? Omar was a former student of San Esteban, but after the school closed, he is forced to move elsewhere, although at the end of season three, he joins Las Encinas to complete with final year. Having grown up in a strict Muslim household, Omar struggled with his sexuality and eventually moved out to live with his boyfriend Ander.

Where have I seen Omar Ayuso before? Omar Ayuso is best known for his role in Elite, but he’s also appeared in shows like El Continental and music videos for Rosalía and Carolina Durante.

Claudia Salas plays Rebeka

Who is Rebeka? Rebeka was introduced in season two as a new student at Las Encinas. In season three, her mother was arrested by police for dealing drugs after Samu, her then-boyfriend, hid a listening device in their house. She breaks up with Samu and after dealing drugs herself, is kicked out of her school year but returns in season four to redo her final year.

Where have I seen Claudia Salas before? Claudia Salas is best known for starring in Elite, as well as Elite Short Stories about Guzmán and Omar. She’s appeared in other Spanish dramas such as The Plague, Danna Paola: Oye Pablo and C.R.A.K.S.

Georgina Amoròs plays Cayetana

Who is Cayetana? Cayetana joined Las Encinas in season two on a scholarship. While she comes from a poor background, with her mother working as a janitor at the school, she initially pretends to be a rich student to try and fit in. She was in a relationship with Polo and covered up his murder of Marina, however when he breaks things off with her, she goes on to cover up his death as a suicide. At the end of season three, she becomes the new janitor at Las Encinas.

Where have I seen Georgina Amoròs before? Georgina Amorós has appeared in Spanish series such as Locked Up, Welcome to the Family and Velvet, while she’s set to star in Woody Allen’s film Rifkin’s Festival.

Elite cast: Who’s new?

Manu Rios plays Patrick

Who is Patrick? Patrick is a new student at Las Encinas, described as hedonistic, whimsical and seductive. He’s the twin brother of Ari and in season four, he catches the eyes of Omar and Ander, entering a polygamous relationship with them.

Where have I seen Manus Rios before? Elite is Manus Rios’s first big acting gig, having previously appeared in Pepe’s Beach Bar and Spanish talent shows like Tú Sí Que Vales and Cántame Cómo Pasó. He is also known for his YouTube videos.

Pol Granch plays Phillippe

Who is Phillippe? Phillippe is a new student at Las Encinas and a prince, being the heir to the throne of a Central European principality. Having been given the best education and shielded from reality his whole life, Phillippe surprises everyone by connecting the most with someone in a completely different socioeconomic position to him.

Where have I seen Pol Granch before? Pol Grant is a Spanish musician, having made it to the finals of The X Factor Spain. Elite will be his first acting role.

Carla Díaz plays Ari

Who is Ari? Ari is a new student at Las Encinas and the twin sister of Patrick. She’s competitive, a perfectionist and a stickler for the rules – so the complete opposite to her brother.

Where have I seen Carla Díaz before? Spanish actress Carla Díaz is best known for appearing in shows like Madres Amor y vida, Seis hermanas, El Principe, Tierra de lobos and La caza Monteperdido.

Martina Cariddi plays Mencía

Who is Mencía? Mencia is the youngest child in the Commerford family, being the sister of twins Ari and Patrick. She is the chaotic sibling, constantly disobeying her parents.

Where have I seen Martina Cariddi before? Cariddi is best known for appearing in The Invisible Guardian, While at War, La Tarotista and Cuéntame.