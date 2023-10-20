With fans already making their way through all eight episodes, the question of course arises as to whether Elite will be returning for another season. Well, don't worry - we've got you covered.

Read on for everything you need to know about Elite season 8.

Will there be an Elite season 8?

Ivan Mendes as Dalmar, Omar Ayuso as Omar and Fernando Líndez as Joel in Elite. Matías Uris/Netflix

There will! It was confirmed in July 2023, ahead of the seventh season's debut, that Elite would be returning for an eighth outing.

As with previous seasons, all of the new episodes are expected to debut at once.

Is Elite season 8 the final season?

Omar Ayuso plays Omar in Elite. MATÍAS URIS/NETFLIX © 2022

Sadly, it is. It was confirmed in October 2023, just days before the debut of season 7, that the show would be ending with its upcoming eighth season.

The show's creator Carlos Montero said at a press conference: "We are shooting the eighth season, which will be the last season of Elite. We ended on a high note. Jaime [Vaca, co-showrunner for season 7], Netflix and I thought it was time to end it.

"I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years in which I’ve met wonderful actors, we’ve worked with all the directors we wanted to work with and we’ve had the luxury of having Maribel these last two seasons."

When will Elite season 8 be released?

Anitta and Carmen Arrufat in Elite. Matías Uris/Netflix

It's hard to say exactly when we'll see Elite season 8 arrive on Netflix just yet, but we would certainly imagine that it will arrive sometime in 2024.

The new season is currently in production, having been announced in July 2023. Season 6 came out in November 2022, before season 7 arrived in October 2023, almost a year later. This suggests we could see season 8 around the same time next year.

We will keep this page updated once we have any firmer information regarding the release date for Elite season 8.

Elite cast: Who will be back for season 8?

Elite season 7 cast MATÍAS URIS/NETFLIX

Elite season 8 will see many of the main cast members from previous outings return, including Mina el Hammani, who was last seen as Nadia in season 4. Meanwhile, new cast members for season 8 include Ane Rot and Nuno Gallego.

You can find a full list of the expected cast members for Elite season 8 here:

Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa

Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia

Valentina Zenere as Isadora

André Lamoglia as Iván

Ana Bokesa as Rocío

Álvaro de Juana as Dídac

Ander Puig as Nico

Carmen Arrufat as Sara

Alex Pastrana as Raúl

Mirela Balic as Chloe

Gleb Abrosimov as Eric

Fernando Líndez as Joel

Iván Mendes as Dalmar

Maribel Verdú as Carmen

Anitta as Jessica

Ane Rot as Emilia

Mina el Hammani as Nadia

Nuno Gallego as TBC

Is there a trailer for Elite season 8?

There isn't a trailer available for Elite season 8 yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated once one is released. In the meantime you can rewatch the season 7 trailer right here:

Elite season 7 comes to Netflix on Friday 20th October 2023.

