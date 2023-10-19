Montero said that the final season – which is currently being filmed – would end "on a high note" but added that he felt "great regret" about ending the show.

“We are shooting the eighth season, which will be the last season of Élite," he said, as quoted by Deadline. “We ended on a high note. Jaime [Vaca, co-showrunner for season 7], Netflix and I thought it was time to end it.

"I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years in which I’ve met wonderful actors, we’ve worked with all the directors we wanted to work with and we’ve had the luxury of having Maribel these last two seasons."

He added that the show had "changed everyone’s life" with some of the cast members having used it as a "springboard" to global stardom, and concluded that: "It is a pride to have contributed to that and to know that they have seen us all over the world and liked it.”

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that original cast member Mina el Hammani will reprise her role as Nadia Shanaa for the final run, having last appeared in the show in season 4.

Mirela Balić plays Chloe in Elite. MATÍAS URIS/NETFLIX © 2023

Élite premiered with its first season in 2018 and almost instantly became a hit with Netflix subscribers, emerging as one of the streamer's most popular Spanish-language titles.

It initially followed events after three working-class students – Samuel García (Itzan Escamilla), Christian Varela Expósito (Miguel Herrán) and Nadia (el Hammani) – enrolled in an exclusive high school called Las Encinas through a scholarship programme and formed relationships with their wealthy classmates.

Over the years, the cast list has evolved such that few of those who featured in the first season are involved in the most recent run – with each season following a new mystery that takes place in the school.

The cast for the final season will include Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, Álex Pastrana, André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Adam Nourou, Manu Ríos, Mirela Balic, Fernando Líndez, Gleb Abrosimov, Ivan Mendes, Alejandro Albarracin and Maribel Verdu.

