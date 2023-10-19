A basic subscription, which allows subscribers to watch on one device at a time in standard definition, will now cost £7.99 a month compared to the previous price of £6.99.

Meanwhile, there is an even sharper rise for the premium subscription, which allows viewers to watch in Ultra HD on four devices at a time, which is increasing from £15.99 a month to £17.99 a month.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The rise was revealed in the company's third-quarter shareholder letter, with a statement reading: "While we mostly paused price increases as we rolled out paid sharing, our overall approach remains the same — a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more."

It is the latest move taken by the company to increase its revenue after it also announced plans to crack down on password sharing.

Squid Game on Netflix. Netflix

Read more:

After announcing in February that "a Netflix account is intended for one household", the streamer has begun to roll out more stringent measures in the UK that include asking users to set up a "primary location" for their account with the option of adding "paid sharers".

Speaking about the effect of this scheme on subscriber numbers, the aforementioned shareholder letter read: "The cancel reaction continues to be low, exceeding our expectations, and borrower households converting into full-paying memberships are demonstrating healthy retention.

"As a result, we’re revenue-positive in every region when accounting for additional spinoff accounts and extra members, churn and changes to our plan mix."

You can sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.