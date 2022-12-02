As the platform faces increasing competition from the likes of Disney Plus , Apple TV+ and HBO Max , Netflix has recently launched a new, cheaper option, which will allow subscribers to stream with adverts.

With its attention-grabbing array of original productions and impressive back catalogue of TV series and films, Netflix remains one of the most talked-about streaming services around, with shows like Heartstopper and Stranger Things dominating the cultural conversation.

Known as Basic with Ads, the service launched in November 2022 and marks the streamer’s first move into the ad-supported space.

From The Power of the Dog to Don’t Look Up and The Lost Daughter to The Good Nurse, Netflix is packed with gripping movies, and if you’re looking to dive into a new TV series, there’s plenty to try, including a selection of addictive original dramas like The Crown, Bridgerton and Squid Game.

Here’s your guide to everything you need to know about Netflix, from the streaming service’s various price tiers to how to sign up and what you’ll find on the platform.

Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Netflix price guide: How much does the service cost in the UK?

Kate Sharma, Anthony Bridgerton and Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton on Netflix Netflix

Netflix currently has four subscription plans with different prices. Users can choose which contract is right for them, but each one requires a monthly payment.

Netflix raised its prices in March 2022. Below are the current Netflix UK subscription costs.

£4.99 per month The cheapest membership is an ad-supported tier that allows subscribers to watch on one device at a time with no downloads available.

£6.99 per month This membership allows subscribers to watch on one device at a time in standard definition.

£10.99 per month Standard subscription - Viewers can watch in HD and on two devices at a time.

£15.99 per month Premium subscription - Viewers can watch in Ultra HD where available, on four devices at a time.

Users can view or change their payment plan in their account settings. Go to 'Change Plan' to find out more.

Has Netflix UK increased its prices?

Yes, back in March 2022, Netflix hiked up its prices for UK subscribers, which rose by £1 a month from £5.99 to £6.99.

Netflix's most popular package, which offers HD viewing, two simultaneous streams and two devices to register for downloads, increased from £9.99 to £10.99.

Meanwhile, the cost of Netflix’s premium plan increased by £2 a month to £15.99.

The price increase came into effect immediately for new subscribers, while existing subscribers got 30 days' notice by email, unless they changed their plan.

A Netflix spokesperson said at the time: "We have always been focused on providing our members both quality and clear value for their membership.

"Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalogue and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry. We offer a range of plans so members can choose a price that works best for them."

In Ireland, the basic plan rose by €1 to €8.99, the standard package increased from €12.99 to €14.99, and the premium subscription rose from €17.99 to €20.99.

What is Netflix?

The Crown Netflix

Netflix is a video streaming service. What that basically means is that as long as you have an internet connection, you can watch TV shows and movies without having to download them (though certain Netflix titles are available for download on certain devices, should you wish.)

You don't buy individual series or films on Netflix. Instead, you pay a monthly subscription, which gives you access to everything available on the service.

The advantage is that you can go through the whole Netflix library, watch whatever catches your eye and never see a single advert. The disadvantage is that titles can be taken away, and you don't actually own anything you're watching.

Netflix releases almost all its TV series in one go. That means subscribers can watch whole series or movies at their own pace (or as long as they're able to avoid spoilers): they can pause and come back later, or binge several episodes in one go. Unlike traditional broadcasters, there's no waiting a week for new episodes.

Does Netflix have ads now?

Netflix can also be viewed on a phone

Yes, an ad-supported, lower-priced tier became available on 3rd November 2022 in the UK.

This is a faster timeline than was initially expected. Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings previously said that ads would be tested in the “next year or two” during a pre-recorded video Q&A in April 2022.

How to download on Netflix

Netflix also includes a download feature allowing subscribers to store some – but not all – programmes on their mobile devices and watch offline, ideal for when travelling or when you don't have access to the internet.

Netflix is available in the UK, along with over 190 other countries. However, Netflix's library of content varies by country, so what's available in the UK isn't always available in the US.

How to sign up to Netflix

Go to www.netflix.com and follow the instructions. Subscribers need a valid email address and a credit or debit card. You create an account with your email and choose a password, and after that you can start watching.

Remember, Netflix also allows users to have up to five different profiles on one Netflix account. So if you're looking into paying for a subscription, it may be worth seeing whether other family members or friends are willing to share the cost.

When you create a profile, your viewing activity is saved and Netflix's recommendations are personalised to you. That means that different profiles will see different Netflix series promoted at the top of the library.

Profiles can also be set up for younger family members with specific parental controls, so if you're concerned about children having access to adult shows, this is the best way to control what they're able to see.

How to watch Netflix

After you've set up an account, simply sign in using your email and password to access the library. Netflix is available as an app on smartphones and tablets, or if you're watching on the computer you can go to the Netflix website. To check whether your TV or set-top box has Netflix, click here.

To find TV shows and films to watch, either search the library to look for a title or pick from Netflix's recommendations. The service claims to be able to 'learn' about its subscribers' tastes based on what they watch, and recommend new programmes to watch next.

You can access your account on many different devices. For example, if you start watching a TV series on the train on your phone but have to stop before it's over, when you get home Netflix will have remembered where you got to in the episode.

However, remember that your membership level determines the number of devices you're able to watch Netflix on at the same time.

Can Netflix be used on multiple devices?

Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Yes! Netflix is available on pretty much any screen, tablet, device or games console.

You can watch on your TV either through built-in apps, your set-top box or a cheap additional piece of technology. For a full list of supported devices, click here.

You can watch on multiple devices as long as you have the right subscription. Standard and up include this.

What is good to watch on Netflix?

Netflix's major selling point is its original TV shows, exclusive series that aren't available anywhere else. It began with shows such as House of Cards, but now boasts everything from sci-fi hits like Stranger Things to big-budget shows such as The Crown and intriguing documentaries – including an impressive collection of true crime.

But subscribers don't just have to stick to original material. There's a hefty back catalogue which allow you to watch a variety of both British and US TV shows, featuring everything from BBC David Attenborough natural history series to recent dramas such as Peaky Blinders, Line of Duty and Doctor Who.

The catalogue is constantly refreshed, but that does mean you have to be wary of a show you've been planning to watch dropping off the service.

Are there any good alternatives to Netflix?

Read our guide to Amazon Prime Video in the UK if you're looking for an alternative to Netflix, or perhaps NOW TV or Disney Plus are more up your street.

