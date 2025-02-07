The more expensive tier, Premium, has had a price increase of £1 and will now cost £18.99 a month. That isn't all, with the ad plan also going up by £1, now costing £5.99 per month.

"As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix," a representative for the streamer said of its price increases.

Prices last increased for UK customers in October 2023, following the streamer's decision to crack down on password sharing.

At that time, users of the ad and Standard plans were not affected, and instead the Basic subscription (which has since been discontinued) went up by £1 to £7.99 and the Premium subscription went from £15.99 a month to £17.99 a month.

Read more:

There was plenty for Netflix users to tune into last year, with new series like Fool Me Once, The Gentlemen, One Day, Baby Reindeer and Black Doves all being well received by audiences.

And viewers can expect more of the same in 2025, with The Night Agent season 2, Missing You and Apple Cider Vinegar already out, the final seasons of Stranger Things and Squid Game on the way, and new instalments of Black Mirror, Wednesday and Emily in Paris.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.