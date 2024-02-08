From there, the narrative follows them across the next two decades as they navigate their respective highs and lows – both together and apart.

But where have you seen the two leads before? And who else stars alongside them?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Netflix's One Day.

One Day main cast

Leo Woodall as Dexter and Ambika Mod as Emma in One Day. Netflix

The main cast in Netflix's One Day includes:

Ambika Mod as Emma

Leo Woodall as Dexter

Jonny Weldon as Ian

Amber Grappy as Tilly

Essie Davis as Alison

TimMcInney as Stephen

Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie

Joely Richardson plays Helen Cope

Toby Stephens plays Lionel Cope

For more information about the cast and characters in One day, read on...

Ambika Mod as Emma

Ambika Mod as Emma. Netflix

Who is Emma? An aspiring writer who has big plans to change the world following graduation, but she quickly learns that things don't always go to plan. When she meets Dexter, her life changes forever.

Where have I seen Ambika Mod before? Most viewers will know her from Adam Kay's BBC medical drama This Is Going to Hurt.

Leo Woodall as Dexter

Leo Woodall in One Day. Netflix

Who is Dexter? A good-looking, charming young man who has only ever known privilege and opportunity. But despite an easy start, the years following graduation are not always kind to him. When Dexter meets Emma, the course of his life changes forever.

Where have I seen Leo Woodall before? He's best known for the second season of Mike White's comedy-drama The White Lotus.

Jonny Weldon as Ian

Jonny Weldon as Ian. Netflix

Who is Ian? An aspiring comedian who Emma first meets while reluctantly working at a Mexican restaurant.

Where have I seen Jonny Weldon before? He's had minor roles in Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, BBC comedy The Outlaws and soap Doctors.

Amber Grappy as Tilly

Amber Grappy as Tilly smiling at Emma. Netflix

Who is Tilly? Emma's eternally chipper best friend. They meet at university, and Emma moves in with Tilly for a few years when she moves to London.

Where have I seen Amber Grappy before? You might have watched her in Sky comedy Smothered, HBO-Sky comedy-horror The Baby and BBC Three's Wreck.

Essie Davis as Alison

Essie Davis as Alison with Dexter.

Who is Alison? Dexter's mum. She's worried he's not on the right path, and she's also a big fan of Emma.

Where have I seen Essie Davis before? Her CV includes Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Babadook and Babyteeth.

Tim McInnerny as Stephen

Tim McInnerny as Stephen. Netflix

Who is Stephen? Dexter's dad. His relationship with his son becomes strained over the years.

Where have I seen Tim McInnerny? You might know him from Notting Hill, Game of Thrones, BBC true crime drama The Serpent, comedy Ten Percent and ITV crime drama Strangers.

Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie

Leo Woodall as Dexter and Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie in One Day. Netflix

Who is Sylvie? A long-term girlfriend of Dexter's. "He really wants to impress her family", but they're a tough crowd.

Where have I seen Eleanor Tomlinson before? Most people will know her from period drama Poldark, BBC comedy The Outlaws and Channel 4 thriller The Couple Next Door.

Joely Richardson plays Helen Cope

Joely Richardson plays Helen Cope. Netflix

Who is Helen Cope? Sylvie's mum, who is described as "very competitive".

Where have I seen Joely Richardson before? She's best known for Ryan Murphy's Nip/Tuck, The Patriot and 101 Dalmatians.

Toby Stephens plays Lionel Cope

Toby Stephens plays Lionel Cope. Netflix

Who is Lionel Cope? Sylvie's father. He appears to thoroughly dislike Dexter.

Where have I seen Toby Stephens before? His credits include Bond film Die Another Day, Jane Eyre (2006) with Ruth Wilson, Netflix's Lost in Space and historical adventure drama Black Sails.

Additional cast includes:

Rebekah Murrell (BBC crime drama The Pact) as Suki - a TV presenter who works alongside Dexter.

Brendan Quinn as Callum - Dexter's best friend from university.

Mark Rowley (Netflix's The last Kingdom) as Mr Godalming - the headmaster at the school where Emma teaches.

Adam Loxley as Graham - Tilly's partner.

John Macmillan (Michaela Coel's Chewing Gum) as Aaron - Dexter's agent.

Tim Preston (BBC true crime drama Four Lives) as Gary - he leads the Sledgehammer theatre cooperative which Emma is a part of.

