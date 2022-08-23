Poldark's Aidan Turner says there are no plans for more seasons

Aidan Turner, who played Winston Graham's 18th century Cornish soldier, said he has no plans to return to the period drama, despite his Captain Ross Vennor Poldark promising Demelza Poldark (Eleanor Tomlinson) he would return at the end of season 5.

Not all of Graham's novels have been adapted to the small screen so there's certainly plenty of material left to cover. But, when asked during a chat with Radio Times magazine whether there were any plans for more Poldark, the actor gave a confident "no".

However, he did hint at the possibility of perhaps playing an older Captain Ross in future.

"There are some books... I need to check what books they are. I think Ross is quite a bit older," he said. "I think Jeremy, Ross’s son, he’s 16 or 18 or something. And I think when we left Ross, I think Jeremy might only be 10. I’m not quite sure."

Luckily for his fans, the actor has been busy with other projects, most recently ITV's crime drama The Suspect. Also an adaptation (of Michael Robotham's novel), it sees Turner leave behind breeches and tricornes in favour of modern day attire – though his character, clinical psychologist Joe O'Loughlin, is just as troubled, for he could be a murderer.

You can read the full interview in this week's issue of Radio Times.

The Suspect begins on Monday 29th August at 9pm on ITV, with episodes also available after broadcast on ITV Hub. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

