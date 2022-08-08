The five-part series stars Aidan Turner as a clinical psychologist brought in to help with a case which could be murder or could be suicide. However, are his motives all they appear to be, or does he have a dark secret?

Not to be confused with the James Nesbitt Channel 4 drama Suspect from earlier this year, The Suspect is a new thriller coming to ITV this August.

The series also stars Shaun Parkes and Anjli Mohindra, with the latter revealing that she researched real life murder cases to inform her part in the series.

Mohindra said: "I focused in on what it would feel like to be a woman dealing with a case like this – with the Sarah Everard case and Sabina Nessa… I mean, we all know how it feels to be a woman in this country or on this planet at the moment with things like that happening.

"It was nice that we got to play those moments where you see how a woman police officer would react to a crime like that."

Meanwhile, Turner spoke about his own research for the series, meeting a Parkinson's patient to inform his own character who is dealing with a Parkinson's diagnosis in the series.

The show almost got made five years ago, but due to a rights issue is just coming to screens now.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Suspect on ITV.

When will The Suspect air on ITV?

Aidan Turner in The Suspect. ITV

An exact release date for The Suspect is yet to be announced, but we do know the series will air some time this August.

With the show airing imminently, we shouldn't have too long to wait for a confirmed date and we'll make sure to keep this page updated as soon as one becomes available.

What is The Suspect about?

Shaun Parkes and Anjli Mohindra also star in The Suspect. ITV

The Suspect is based Michael Robotham's novel of the same name and focuses on Joe O'Loughlin, played by Aidan Turner.

The official synopsis for the series says that O'Loughlin "appears to have the perfect life – a devoted wife, a loving daughter, successful practice as a clinical psychologist, media profile and a publishing deal. He’s even a hero online after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the tenth floor of the hospital where Joe works."

It continues: "When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery, veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz and his young partner DS Riya Devi are assigned to the investigation. But has the young woman been murdered or is this a case of suicide?

"As a successful author, Doctor Joe’s opinion is much sought after and when he meets DS Devi he’s only too willing to offer help with profiling and his expertise.

"Now known for his risk-taking and rule-breaking, does Joe have more to hide? His recent diagnosis with a degenerative condition could explain his behaviour. But as the investigation into Catherine’s death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?"

The Suspect cast: Who stars alongside Aidan Turner?

Aidan Turner, Shaun Parkes and Anjli Mohindra at The Suspect premiere. ITV

The series stars Aidan Turner (Poldark), who is joined in the series by Shaun Parkes (Small Axe) and Anjli Mohindra (Vigil). Meanwhile, the cast is rounded out by Sian Clifford (Fleabag) and Camilla Beeput (Peep Show) amongst others. Here's a full list of the cast announced to be appearing in The Suspect so far:

Aidan Turner as Dr Joseph O’Loughlin

Shaun Parkes as DI Ruiz

Anjli Mohindra as DS Devi

Sian Clifford as TBC

Camilla Beeput as TBC

Adam James as TBC

Bobby Schofield as TBC

The Suspect trailer

The trailer for The Suspect has now been released, and you can watch it right here:

The Suspect will air on ITV in August 2022. For more to watch, check out our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

