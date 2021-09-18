25 Peep Show questions and answers

Have you and your friends spent these past five lockdown weeks binging all nine series of Channel 4 comedy Peep Show? Well, chance IS a fine thing – we’ve prepared 25 questions about the El Dude Brothers for your next virtual pub quiz.

Which Berkshire town did Super Hans accidentally run to in series 7?

Who plays Alan Johnson?

What do Mark and Jeremy call themselves as a duo?

What is the name of the Australian woman Mark invites to live with him during the fifth series?

What is the name of the show’s theme song from series 2 onwards?

Where does Mark propose to Sophie and attempt to propose to Dobby?

Which book is Jeremy supposed to read for Zahra’s book club in series 7, episode 3?

Where did Jeremy and Mark go to university?

Who wrote Peep Show?

Which vocation did Jeremy train for and briefly work in before the events of the show?

Where does Mark work in series 1-6?

What is the name of the Christian Rock festival that Jeremy and Super Hans get booked at?

Name two of Mark’s love interests

What is the name of Mark and Sophie’s son?

What is the name of Jeremy and Mark’s flat building?

Which character said: “If text kisses were real kisses, the world would be an orgy.”

What does Super Hans bring to Jeremy and Mark’s party in series 6?

Sophie Winkleman plays Big Suze in Peep Show, but she’s also a member of the Royal Family – what is her royal title?

What does Jeremy make Super Hans change the name of his band to in Series 7, episode 2?

Which Mexican restaurant does Mark get a job at in series 6?

How many series of Peep Show are there?

Who are the members of the Dobby Club?

What was Gerard’s cause of death in series 8?

David Mitchell, Robert Webb, Olivia Coleman, Sophie Winkleman were all members of which university comedy troupe?

What are Mark and Jeremy’s last names?