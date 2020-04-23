The UK is getting obsessed with online quizzing at the moment, with people from all walks of life coming together virtually and testing each other's trivia skills while so many of us are prevented from socialising in person.

Advertisement

Of course, while playing the quizzes with your friends and family is easy getting the questions together can be a bit trickier - which is why here at RadioTimes.com we've assembled a whole host of pub quiz questions for you to select from across a variety of genres, topics and franchises.