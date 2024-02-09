20 boxing questions for your home pub quiz
Land a knockout blow to your mates' egos as you stump them with our boxing pub quiz questions and answers.
Everyone loves a good pub quiz – and if you're looking for a few themed questions for your next turn as quizmaster then look no further.
We've collated a list of 20 up-to-date boxing questions below, so if you or your friends fancy yourselves as experts on everything from Muhammad Ali to Anthony Joshua, then why not put your knowledge to the test?
Hopefully, there won't be any knockouts...
Once you’re done, why not try our sport quiz for size? Plus there's many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.
Questions
- Which boxer is known by the name The Bronze Bomber?
- What medal did Amir Khan win at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens?
- What are the first names of the two Ukrainian Klitschko brothers who dominated heavyweight boxing between 2004 and 2015?
- In what year did the "Thrilla in Manila" take place?
- Which mixed martial artist was disqualified during a boxing match with influencer Logan Paul?
- Tyson Fury has won an Olympic medal – true or false?
- How many times has Anthony Joshua fought outside of the UK?
- What nationality is former world champion boxer Roberto Duran?
- In what year was boxing first added to the modern Olympics?
- What is the maximum number of rounds in a professional boxing match?
- Who is the only boxer to have won world championships in eight different weight divisions?
- Which super-middleweight fighter retired in 2008 with 46 wins, no draws, no defeats?
- American boxer James J Braddock was given which nickname inspired by a popular fairytale story?
- Which fighter starred as "Pretty" Ricky Conlan in Rocky spin-off film Creed?
- Which fighters starred in the 1971 bout that would later be known as 'Fight of the Century'?
- Lennox Lewis was defeated by Hasim Rahman in 2001. What excuse did his promoter give for his lack of focus?
- Who was Mike Tyson's last opponent in professional boxing?
- What boxing weight class is heaviest – flyweight, bantam weight, feather weight?
- How old was George Foreman when he became the oldest heavyweight champion?
- Which boxing promoter's favourite expression is "Only in America"?
Answers
- Deontay Wilder
- Silver
- Wladimir and Vitali
- 1971
- Dillon Danis
- False
- 5
- Panamanian
- 1904
- 12
- Manny Pacquiao
- Joe Calzaghe
- Cinderella Man
- Tony Bellew
- Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier
- He was filming Ocean's Eleven at the time
- Kevin McBride
- Feather weight
- 45
- Don King
