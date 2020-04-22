But what happens when it's your turn to host?

This is the Netflix pub quiz, and the rules are simple, Below are 20 descriptions of shows that appear on the streaming service - all your quizzers have to do is identify the show.

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there's many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Here we go...

Questions

What TV show is the following the Netflix description for?

A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there's a twist. To win $100,000 grand prize they'll have to give up sex. After his business partner cheats a dangerous client, financial adviser Marty must devise a radical plan to save the lives of himself and his family. A twisted criminal's gruesome videos drive a group of amateur online sleuths to launch a risky manhunt that pulls them into a dark underworld. Two 19th Century footballers on opposite sides of a class divide navigate professional and personal turmoil to change the game - and England - forever. In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too0real monsters. A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by. A terminally ill chemistry teacher teams with a former student to manufacture crystal meth and secure his family's future. A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn't quite what she seems. A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women's prison a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creators of "Weeds." As Alfred the Great defends his kingdom from Norse invaders, Uhtred -- born a Saxon but raised by Vikings -- seeks to claim his ancestral birthright. After their Dad's murder, three siblings move with their mom to his ancestral estate, where they discover magical kets that unlock powers - and secrets. Filmed over 13-years, this real-life thriller follows the unprecedented story of two men accused of a grisly crime they may not have committed. When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. A budding teen psychopath and a rebel hungry for adventure embark on a star-crossed road trip in this darkly comic series based on a graphic novel. Secrets. Lies. Revenge. Everyone at Liberty Hight has something to hide... and the truth is about to come out. Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan. Angsty Syd navigates high school awkwardness, family drama and an unrequited crush on her best friend while trying to rein in her budding superpowers As a traumatised reports being raped by an intruder, she faces a whirlwind of emotions -- and increasingly skeptical questions from the police. Bored with being Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.

Answers

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness Too Hot to Handle Ozark Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer The English Game Mindhunter You Breaking Bad Dead to Me Orange is the New Black The Last Kingdom Locke and Key Making a Murderer Stranger Things The End of the F***king World 13 Reasons Why Money Heist I am Not OK with This Unbelievable Lucifer

