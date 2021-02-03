Accessibility Links

20 Science questions for your home pub quiz to put your friends to the test

You don't need a physics PhD for these questions - though it would certainly help...

A good old pub wouldn’t be complete with a science round! If you’re still keeping up those weekly Zoom quizzes with family and friends, then we’ve got you covered on that front.

From the human body to time and space, RadioTimes.com has compiled a list of questions on all types of topics for you to steal for your next Zoom quiz – try to resist that urge to turn to Google!

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quizfilm pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Science quiz questions

  1. What does DNA stand for?
  2. How many bones are in the human body?
  3. The concept of gravity was discovered by which famous physicist?
  4. What is the hardest natural substance on Earth?
  5. Which is the main gas that makes up the Earth’s atmosphere?
  6. Humans and chimpanzees share roughly how much DNA?
  7. What is the most abundant gas in the Earth’s atmosphere?
  8. Roughly how long does it take for the sun’s light to reach Earth – 8 minutes, 8 hours or 8 days?
  9. Which famous British physicist wrote A Brief History of Time?
  10. At what temperature are Celsius and Fahrenheit equal?
  11. What modern-day country was Marie Curie born in?
  12. What is the biggest planet in our solar system?
  13. What name is given for the number of protons found in the nucleus of an atom?
  14. How many vertebrae does the average human possess?
  15. What was the name of the first man-made satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1957?
  16. Which oath of ethics taken by doctors is named after an Ancient Greek physician?
  17. What is a material that will not carry an electrical charge called?
  18. Which Apollo moon mission was the first to carry a lunar rover?
  19. How many teeth does an adult human have?
  20. What is the study of mushrooms called?

Science quiz answers

  1. Deoxyribonucleic acid
  2. 206
  3. Sir Isaac Newton
  4. Diamond
  5. Nitrogen
  6. 98%
  7. Nitrogen
  8. 8 minutes
  9. Stephen Hawking
  10. -40
  11. Poland
  12. Jupiter
  13. Atomic number
  14. 33
  15. Sputnik 1
  16. Hippocratic Oath
  17. Insulator
  18. Apollo 15
  19. 32
  20. Mycology

