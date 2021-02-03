20 Science questions for your home pub quiz to put your friends to the test

A good old pub wouldn’t be complete with a science round! If you’re still keeping up those weekly Zoom quizzes with family and friends, then we’ve got you covered on that front.

RadioTimes.com has compiled a list of questions on all types of topics for you to steal for your next Zoom quiz



Science quiz questions

What does DNA stand for? How many bones are in the human body? The concept of gravity was discovered by which famous physicist? What is the hardest natural substance on Earth? Which is the main gas that makes up the Earth’s atmosphere? Humans and chimpanzees share roughly how much DNA? What is the most abundant gas in the Earth’s atmosphere? Roughly how long does it take for the sun’s light to reach Earth – 8 minutes, 8 hours or 8 days? Which famous British physicist wrote A Brief History of Time? At what temperature are Celsius and Fahrenheit equal? What modern-day country was Marie Curie born in? What is the biggest planet in our solar system? What name is given for the number of protons found in the nucleus of an atom? How many vertebrae does the average human possess? What was the name of the first man-made satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1957? Which oath of ethics taken by doctors is named after an Ancient Greek physician? What is a material that will not carry an electrical charge called? Which Apollo moon mission was the first to carry a lunar rover? How many teeth does an adult human have? What is the study of mushrooms called?

Science quiz answers

