  33 true or false questions and answers for your home pub quiz
33 true or false questions and answers for your home pub quiz

Sort out fact from fiction during your next virtual gathering.

LEFTBANK PICTURES FOR ITV QUIZ MATTHEW MACFADYEN,SIAN CLIFFORD,MICHAEL SHEEN AND HELEN MCCRORY STAR. EPISODE 2 Pictured: MATTHEW MACFADYEN as Charles Ingram and MICHAEL SHEEN as Chris Tarrant. This image is the copyright of Leftbank Pictures and is only to be used in relation to QUIZ.

Published:

Fancy mixing up your weekly Zoom pub quiz with a bit of multiple choice? Why not try out our True or False questions – you’ve got at least a 50 per cent chance of getting the answers right!

From pop culture and science to geography and politics, there’s a bit of something for everyone in this quiz and with 33 questions, there’s enough content to keep you entertained all evening.

Once you’re finished, make sure to check out our TV pub quizfilm pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz? Plus there’s many, many more questions available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

  1. Friends star Lisa Kudrow was originally cast in the sitcom Frasier
  2. If you’re born between May 1st and 20th, then you’re a Gemini
  3. Emma Roberts is the daughter of Julia Roberts
  4. There are over 2,500 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
  5. Fruit flies were the first living creatures sent into space
  6. Cyclones spin in a clockwise direction in the southern hemisphere
  7. Goldfish only have a memory of three seconds
  8. The capital of Libya is Benghazi
  9. Dolly Parton is the godmother of Miley Cyrus
  10. Roger Federer has won the most Wimbledon titles of any player
  11. An octopus has five hearts
  12. Brazil is the only country in the Americas to have the official language of Portuguese
  13. The Channel Tunnel is the longest rail tunnel in the world
  14. Darth Vader famously says the line “Luke, I am your father” in The Empire Strikes Back
  15. Olivia Newton-John represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, the year ABBA won with “Waterloo”
  16. Stephen Hawking declined a knighthood from the Queen
  17. The highest mountain in England is Ben Nevis
  18. Nicolas Cage and Michael Jackson both married the same woman
  19. Japan and Russia did not sign a peace treaty after World War Two so are technically still at war
  20. The mathematical name for the shape of a Pringle is hyperbolic paraboloid
  21. Charlie Chaplin came first in a Charlie Chaplin look-alike contest
  22. Michael Keaton’s real name is Michael Douglas
  23. Napoleon was of below-average height
  24. Donald Duck’s middle name is Fauntelroy
  25. The Statue of Liberty was a gift from France
  26. According to Scottish law, it is illegal to be drunk in charge of a cow
  27. The Great Wall of China is visible from space
  28. The first tea bags were made of silk
  29. Meghan Markle’s first name is Rachel
  30. Warsaw is the capital of Bulgaria
  31. A metre is further than a yard
  32. A woman has walked on the moon
  33. Flying in an aeroplane is statistically safer than driving in a car

Answers

  1. True – she was cast as Frasier’s producer Roz but fired after just one episode and replaced by Peri Gilpin
  2. False – you’re actually a Taurus if your birthday falls within those dates
  3. False – Emma Roberts is actually Julia Roberts’ niece
  4. True – there are 2,691 stars as of 2020
  5. True – fruit flies were sent into space in a V-2 rocket in 1947
  6. True
  7. False – scientists have found their memories can actually last for months
  8. False – it’s Tripoli
  9. True – Dolly is good friends with Miley’s dad, country star Billy Ray Cyrus
  10. False – he has won 8, Martina Navratilova won 9
  11. False – it has three
  12. True
  13. False – The Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland is 4 miles longer at 35.5 miles long
  14. False – the line is actually “No, I am your father”
  15. True
  16. True
  17. False – Ben Nevis is in Scotland
  18. True – to Lisa Marie Presley no less
  19. True – the two countries have signed a joint declaration but not a peace treaty
  20. True
  21. False – he came third
  22. True
  23. False – at 5 ft 7 in he was slightly above average height for the time
  24. True
  25. True
  26. True
  27. False
  28. True
  29. True
  30. False
  31. True
  32. False
  33. True

